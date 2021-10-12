 Skip to main content
Northtown Automotive plans separate Volkswagen dealership in Amherst
Northtown Automotive plans separate Volkswagen dealership in Amherst

northtownsigns

Northtown Automotive dealerships in Amherst.

 News file photo

One of Western New York's largest and most diverse dealership groups is expanding its physical footprint in Amherst, giving German automaker Volkswagen AG its own showroom and lot on Sheridan Drive instead of sharing space with the larger Toyota brand on Millersport Highway.

Northtown Automotive Cos. wants to construct a Volkswagen dealership at the corner of Sheridan Drive and Getzville Road, on a 3.75-acre vacant property that it currently uses mostly for storing new cars.

Plans by Greenman-Pedersen Inc. and Houston-based Goree Architects call for a mostly one-story rectangular dealership building with sales and service operations in about 27,275 square feet of space, plus a 3,186-square-foot mezzanine level.

The project will also include 300 parking spaces on all four sides, Entrances will be from Sheridan and Getzville.

Located at 3800 Sheridan, the site is currently a gravel surface with about 0.8 acres of partially grassy area. It was formerly occupied by homes and a parking area, but has been used by Northtown for several years. A similar project was contemplated in 2014 but never constructed.

Northtown already owns 12.6 acres of land at 3795 and 3890 Sheridan, plus another 9.1 acres at 621 Getzville Road, where it acquired the former Temple Beth Tzedek property from the synagogue, which relocated to North Forest Road.

The site is zoned for motor service, but the project requires site plan approval from the Town of Amherst, as well as Erie County water and sewer approvals and building permits. The town Planning Board will consider it this month. If approved, construction is expected to begin this fall and would be completed in one phase, over six months.

Orchard Park projects

Further south, in Orchard Park, that town's Planning Board meets Thursday to consider a proposed storage lot expansion for another major dealership group, West Herr Automotive Group, at 3531 and 3551 Southwestern Blvd.

Additionally, the Orchard Park panel will review:

  • An unspecified commercial project at 3330 Orchard Park Road, on vacant land south of Route 20 and across from the Hammocks.
  • A two-phase project by Calspan Development and Construction to erect two medical buildings on vacant land in Sterling Park at 235 Windward Road.
  • A proposed 23-lot single-family subdivision by Alliance Homes on vacant land on the north side of Milestrip Road, west of Baker Road.
  • A 12-lot single-family neighborhood by Michael Development at the dead-end of Woodhaven Road.

Details for the projects were not available, as Orchard Park – unlike other local towns – does not post applications and other documents online.

