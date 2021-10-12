Northtown Automotive plans separate Volkswagen dealership in Amherst

One of Western New York's largest and most diverse dealership groups is expanding its physical footprint in Amherst, giving German automaker Volkswagen AG its own showroom and lot on Sheridan Drive instead of sharing space with the larger Toyota brand on Millersport Highway.

Northtown Automotive Cos. wants to construct a Volkswagen dealership at the corner of Sheridan Drive and Getzville Road, on a 3.75-acre vacant property that it currently uses mostly for storing new cars.

Plans by Greenman-Pedersen Inc. and Houston-based Goree Architects call for a mostly one-story rectangular dealership building with sales and service operations in about 27,275 square feet of space, plus a 3,186-square-foot mezzanine level.

The project will also include 300 parking spaces on all four sides, Entrances will be from Sheridan and Getzville.

Located at 3800 Sheridan, the site is currently a gravel surface with about 0.8 acres of partially grassy area. It was formerly occupied by homes and a parking area, but has been used by Northtown for several years. A similar project was contemplated in 2014 but never constructed.