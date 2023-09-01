The Northland Workforce Training Center has helped fill a void, training people to fill positions at manufacturers since it began offering classes five years ago.

Now the training center is exploring broadening the scope of its programs to include training for more careers.

Northland creates a pipeline many employers are looking for: trained workers who can step in and fill job openings. The center’s current technical training lineup consists of welding technology; electrical construction and maintenance electricians; CNC manufacturing and machining; and mechatronics.

The training center, in conjunction with SUNY Erie Community College, is developing plans to train automotive technicians. That program could kick off in fall 2024, if funding for it gets squared away.

Stephen Tucker, president and CEO of the center, talked about how the center is looking to the future:

Q: How do you decide which training programs to add to your roster?

A: We look at everything through the lens of business and industry. And if there’s a demand there from business and industry, if the jobs pay family-sustaining wages and lead a pathway to the middle class, if it’s something the community wants.

Those are all the things we consider before we adopt a new program.

Q: What made Northland consider adding training for auto techs?

A: We’re currently undergoing our five-year strategic plan. We want to optimize our current programs, but also add new programs as needed by business and industry.

There’s a huge need in Western New York for auto techs. Those jobs pay great salaries and great family-sustaining wages.

Q: How would the training be carried out?

A: We plan to offer a one-year auto certificate here at Northland. It will be taught by SUNY Erie. It’s a partnership just like we have here with the other SUNY Erie programs. It’s just going to be focused on auto technicians.