North Tonawanda redevelopment project gets NCIDA loan

A redevelopment project in North Tonawanda is getting a $130,000 loan from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency to help pay for nearly one-third of the cost.

Rob Albert and Don Balcerzak are redeveloping an industrial building at 232 Zimmerman St. and several vacant residential lots behind it to create a commercial facility for at least five future tenants.

The duo plan to buy the properties for $265,000, rezone them to commercial, and then spend another $146,859 on interior and exterior renovations.

Albert and Balcerzak also intend to eventually expand the building to the rear lots for additional space for more tenants. The 10-year loan – including six months of interest-only payments– was approved by the NCIDA and complements a $212,000 loan from Northwest Bank.

The NCIDA also approved small business Covid-relief grants to:

Niagara Apothecary for $50,000 for supplies, equipment, technology upgrades and marketing, as well as for the costs of a new diabetes wellness program. The pharmacy, located at 8745 Niagara Falls Blvd. in the Town of Niagara, saw prescription sales plunge 24% because of a drop in elective procedures and nonessential doctor visits during the pandemic, when it also closed its front-end counter.

Kathryn Broeker LMT for $35,000 for working capital, equipment, supplies, inventory and another massage therapist. Located at 2919 Military Road in Niagara Falls, the business shut down for four months during Covid, and was slow to regain its clientele.