 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North Tonawanda redevelopment project gets NCIDA loan

  • 0
525 Wheatfield St.-North Tonawanda

Rob Albert and Don Balcerzak previously redeveloped this 26,000-square-foot abandoned building into a new multi-tenant facility in a $1.1 million project.

 Google
Support this work for $1 a month

A redevelopment project in North Tonawanda is getting a $130,000 loan from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency to help pay for nearly one-third of the cost.

Rob Albert and Don Balcerzak are redeveloping an industrial building at 232 Zimmerman St. and several vacant residential lots behind it to create a commercial facility for at least five future tenants.

The duo plan to buy the properties for $265,000, rezone them to commercial, and then spend another $146,859 on interior and exterior renovations.

Albert and Balcerzak also intend to eventually expand the building to the rear lots for additional space for more tenants. The 10-year loan – including six months of interest-only payments– was approved by the NCIDA and complements a $212,000 loan from Northwest Bank.

The NCIDA also approved small business Covid-relief grants to:

People are also reading…

  • Niagara Apothecary for $50,000 for supplies, equipment, technology upgrades and marketing, as well as for the costs of a new diabetes wellness program. The pharmacy, located at 8745 Niagara Falls Blvd. in the Town of Niagara, saw prescription sales plunge 24% because of a drop in elective procedures and nonessential doctor visits during the pandemic, when it also closed its front-end counter.
  • Kathryn Broeker LMT for $35,000 for working capital, equipment, supplies, inventory and another massage therapist. Located at 2919 Military Road in Niagara Falls, the business shut down for four months during Covid, and was slow to regain its clientele.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

North Tonawanda company seeking power allocation

LOCKPORT – A North Tonawanda company that produces clothing emblazoned with promotional designs is expected to receive an allocation of low-cost electricity from Niagara County. Marketing Imprints, headquartered on Division Street, received approval from a County Legislature committee Tuesday for 150 kilowatts of discount electricity through the county’s Empower Niagara program. Economic Development Commissioner Samuel M. Ferraro said the

Niagara County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Niagara County clerk’s office for the week ending March 9. CAMBRIA Thrall Road, James Gizzarelli Jr.; Lorraine M. Gizzarelli to Tiffany R. Ellis, $85,000. Lockport Road, John R. Wasik; George M. Wasik to Turner Properties Inc., $50,000. *** LEWISTON 1363 Swann Road, Robin A. Patry; Graham

Selling Points

Some recent notable real estate deals in the Buffalo Niagara region: 1) Location: 772 North Forest Road and vacant land at 391 and 385 Maple Road, Amherst Price: $2.3 million Buyer: Andrew Shaevel, Paul Ciminelli and Paul Kolkmeyer, through Mensch Capital Partners LLC Seller: Westwood Country Club Planned Use: Continued operation of Westwood. The members of Westwood sold the

Watch Now: Related Video

How to ask for a raise in a strong job market

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News