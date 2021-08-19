North Carolina shipper to close Sanborn facility

A North Carolina transportation and logistics company is closing its Niagara County facility in Sanborn, laying off as many as 45 employees over the next few months.

Transportation Insight said in a filing with the state that it expects to shut down its office at 5251 Shawnee Road in Sanborn by early January 2022.

According to the notice filed with the state, Transportation Insight expects to start the first layoffs on Nov. 12, affecting 10 of its 45 employees initially.

The company cited "business acquisition and consolidation of operations" as the reason for the closure and job loss, but did not elaborate.

The firm's vice president of people and talent, Bryan Rueger, did not respond to telephone calls seeking comment, while other company officials could not be reached.

However, the closing and consolidation follows a major acquisition in January, when the company bought Syracuse-based Transaver Global Services, a provider of managed transportation and freight audit services in the United States and Canada.

That company owns Transaver LLC, Bass Island Freight and Franklin Global Strategies, offering supply chain management, freight brokerage and freight auditing and payment services.