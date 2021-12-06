Norstar project envisions 44 units and CAO space, with further growth in future

Norstar Development USA's proposed mixed-use project next to its U.S. headquarters on Michigan Avenue will include 44 affordable apartments, plus administrative offices for the Community Action Organization, and will eventually extend to the corner now occupied by a convenience store, officials said Monday evening.

The housing developer is proposing to construct a cluster of eight three-bedroom townhouses and a larger three-story mixed-use building at 375 Michigan, at the corner of East Eagle Street. That is a large 2.15-acre property that includes the Sunrise II Mini Mart, which is surrounded by mostly vacant and cleared land to the east and south.

The mixed-income project – aimed at low- and moderate-income households earning between 60% to 90% of the area median income – would include two two-story buildings along East Eagle, with four three-bedroom townhouse units in each.

The three-story building along Michigan would contain a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, with space for CAO offices and programming on the first floor, in addition to what the nonprofit already has elsewhere.