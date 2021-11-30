 Skip to main content
Norstar plans mixed-use project on Michigan Avenue
Norstar plans mixed-use project on Michigan Avenue

375 Michigan rendering 1

This rendering shows a proposed new housing development by Norstar Development USA at 375 Michigan Ave., at East Eagle Street.

 Buffalo Common Council

Buffalo-based Norstar Development USA is proposing a cluster of eight three-bedroom townhouses and a larger three-story mixed-use building for a large plot of mostly vacant land at the southeastern corner of Michigan Avenue and East Eagle Street, on the edge of downtown Buffalo.

That's adjacent to Norstar's L-shaped two-story headquarters less than a block to the south, at the corner of Michigan and South Division Street. And it's in front of Norstar's Ellicott Town Center complex of low-rise housing and a pair of eight-story apartment buildings that stretch between East Eagle and South Division.

375 Michigan current

This site at 375 Michigan Ave., at East Eagle Street, is where Norstar Development USA is proposing a new housing development that would wrap around the Sunrise II Mini Mart.

Norstar has owned the 2.15-acre property at 375 Michigan since 1996. It includes the Sunrise II Mini Mart, which would remain on the property.

Instead, the development company is focusing on the land that wraps around the store. Norstar wants to construct two two-story buildings on the northeast part of the property along East Eagle. Each building would contain four attached rental townhouses.

375 Michigan rendering 2

This rendering shows a proposed new housing development by Norstar Development USA at 375 Michigan Ave., at East Eagle Street.

The rest of the site to the south would contain a three-story, L-shaped mixed-use building along Michigan, with first-floor commercial or retail space, and mixed-income rental units on the upper floors.

As part of the plan, the developer is seeking a rezoning of 1.68 acres on the northern end of the property from "mixed-use center" to "mixed-use edge," to allow the attached homes. The current zoning will accommodate the larger three-story mixed-use building.

375 Michigan rezoning

Norstar Development USA wants the city to rezone only the northern portion of the property at 375 Michigan Ave., at East Eagle Street, where it would build a proposed new housing development that wraps around an existing mini mart.

Norstar, in a filing with the city, said the zoning amendment and attached houses would be "more consistent with the built environment" east of Michigan, where the neighborhood includes single-family and multifamily market-rate and affordable housing, along with light commercial space, a religious institution and parkland.

The new townhomes, Norstar said, would "fit seamlessly into the fabric of the existing neighborhood and will offer a street presence more consistent with the arterial side streets off the main thoroughfare."

375 Michigan site plan

This aerial photo and rendering shows the location of a proposed new housing development by Norstar Development USA at 375 Michigan Ave., at East Eagle Street.

A market study found a need for larger mixed-income rental housing for families in that area bordering on the central business district, Norstar said. The new units would be rented to households earning at or below 60% and 90% of the area median income.

Local News

Veterans housing project advances toward first approval

  • Updated

A nonprofit group is hoping to start work next fall on its bid to convert a former public school into housing for low-income veterans, if it can win approvals from the city and secure financing. The Western New York Veterans Housing Coalition is working with Buffalo-based Norstar Development USA on a $28 million plan to convert former Public School

Business Local

Norstar Development wins $30 million federal grant for Flint, Mich., housing

  • Updated

A Buffalo-based affordable housing developer has landed a $30 million federal grant for the redevelopment of an entire neighborhood in Flint, Mich., that will include mixed-income housing. Norstar Development USA worked with the city of Flint and the Flint Housing Commission to obtain the Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The grants

Judge dismisses petition to block Shoreline Apartments demolition
Local News

Judge dismisses petition to block Shoreline Apartments demolition

  • Updated

A court challenge regarding the planned demolition of the Shoreline Apartments was dismissed by State Supreme Court Judge Joseph R. Glownia Friday. The Article 78 petition, brought by former tenant John Schmidt and preservationist Terry Robinson, sought to annul the city Planning Board’s approval of a redevelopment plan that includes demolition of the remaining 16 buildings designed by noted

Next phase of Shoreline Apartments redo wins Planning Board approval
Local News

Next phase of Shoreline Apartments redo wins Planning Board approval

  • Updated

Norstar Development wants to start work next spring on the second phase of its redevelopment of the low-income Shoreline or Waterfront apartment complex, after it got the final go-ahead from a key city agency Monday. Company officials still have to finalize a package of state financing for the $45 million project, before demolition can begin on the old structures. But

Local News

Preservation Board sends Norstar back to revise plans for new apartments

  • Updated

The Buffalo Planning Board wants Norstar Development to revise its plans for construction of its final 176 apartments at the former Shoreline Apartments. Norstar wants to demolish a total of 16 buildings on 7th street, including 105, 85, 65 and 45 as well as the following locations on Niagara Street: 130, 140, 150, 160, 170, 180, 190, 200, 210,

Buffalo Planning Board tables plan to demolish A.D. Price Courts
Local News

Buffalo Planning Board tables plan to demolish A.D. Price Courts

  • Updated

The Buffalo Planning Board on Tuesday postponed action on the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority’s proposed project to redevelop its A.D. Price Courts housing project, citing hesitancy over a pending state report about the historic merits of the existing buildings that would be demolished. BMHA, together with affiliate Bridges Development Inc. and partner Norstar Development USA, want to spend $20.3 million to

Housing Authority to tear down 10 A.D. Price buildings
Local News

Housing Authority to tear down 10 A.D. Price buildings

  • Updated

The A.D. Price housing development was built in 1939, the first public housing project geared specifically for the city’s black community. But it has been deteriorating and vacant for years. Now the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority has a plan to tear down 10 vacant buildings and spend $20.3 million to replace them with 52 new dwelling units on two

Business Local

City planners approve Shoreline Apartments site plan

  • Updated

The Buffalo Planning Board Monday voted to approve a site plan for the next phase of redevelopment at the Shoreline Apartments on Niagara Street. For the benefit of the 10 or so residents who attended the meeting, the board stressed that its vote was solely limited to the project’s design specifications and had nothing to do with the relocation

Editorial

State housing agency was right to delay Shoreline Apartments demolition plan

  • Updated

Longtime tenants of Shoreline Apartments on Niagara Street were relieved when the state agency that oversees affordable housing stepped in to stop a sudden Nov. 1 relocation. The state agency must first sign off on plans before the complex is demolished and rebuilt. The agency, New York State Homes and Community Renewal, appears ready to ensure the well-being of

Business Local

Buffalo Planning Board to consider Shoreline Apartments demolition

  • Updated

It’s going to be another busy evening at Buffalo’s Planning Board on Tuesday, with two dozen projects up for public hearings, consideration or approval – including the controversial demolition and replacement of the Shoreline Apartments on Niagara Street. Shoreline owner Norstar Development USA plans to redevelop the low-income housing complex in two phases, starting this year, in order to

Local News

Norstar urged to reconsider speeded-up timetable for Shoreline Apartments

  • Updated

The plight of Shoreline Apartments tenants has caught the attention of Buffalo lawmakers, who are encouraging Norstar Development to rethink its timetable for demolishing and rebuilding the low-income housing complex on Niagara Street. “People are being victimized,” Fillmore District Council Member David A. Franczyk said. “Minimally, what must be done, is tenants must be given more time.” “Hopefully Norstar

