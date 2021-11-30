Norstar plans mixed-use project on Michigan Avenue

Buffalo-based Norstar Development USA is proposing a cluster of eight three-bedroom townhouses and a larger three-story mixed-use building for a large plot of mostly vacant land at the southeastern corner of Michigan Avenue and East Eagle Street, on the edge of downtown Buffalo.

That's adjacent to Norstar's L-shaped two-story headquarters less than a block to the south, at the corner of Michigan and South Division Street. And it's in front of Norstar's Ellicott Town Center complex of low-rise housing and a pair of eight-story apartment buildings that stretch between East Eagle and South Division.

Norstar has owned the 2.15-acre property at 375 Michigan since 1996. It includes the Sunrise II Mini Mart, which would remain on the property.

Instead, the development company is focusing on the land that wraps around the store. Norstar wants to construct two two-story buildings on the northeast part of the property along East Eagle. Each building would contain four attached rental townhouses.

The rest of the site to the south would contain a three-story, L-shaped mixed-use building along Michigan, with first-floor commercial or retail space, and mixed-income rental units on the upper floors.