Norstar Development to sell downtown Buffalo HQ building

After selling its Upstate New York operations and portfolio to a Boston-based affordable housing company, Norstar Development USA is preparing to sell its small downtown Buffalo headquarters.

Norstar late last year sold 10 affordable housing properties from Buffalo and Niagara Falls to Albany to a national firm, Beacon Communities.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

The sale – whose price was not disclosed – did not include Norstar’s holdings in Texas, Alabama, Florida or Michigan, but did include the downtown Buffalo office and its three-person development staff, led by Senior Vice President Linda L. Goodman, who joined Beacon with the same title.

Now, Goodman confirmed, the U.S. subsidiary of Canada’s Norstar Companies plans to list its Norstar Center office at 200 S. Division St. as soon as this week. Built in 1996, the 7,424-square-foot, mostly one-story office building – which was formerly a daycare center – sits on a half-acre, at the corner of South Division and Michigan Avenue, across Michigan from Erie County Central Police Services and a block from Compass East.

The three new Beacon employees – who remain in the building for now – will relocate to another space somewhere in the city, but that has not yet been determined, she added.

“We certainly like our location in the city close to downtown,” she said. “We’re committed to being in the city, but don’t know where we’ll be yet.”

Meanwhile, Beacon plans to move forward with the prior proposal by Concord, Ont.-based Norstar to redevelop the 2.15-acre property at 375 Michigan, which is north of its headquarters, at the corner of Michigan and East Eagle Street. That site includes the Sunrise II Mini Mart, as well as grassy land.

Those plans called 44 affordable apartments aimed at households earning between 60% to 90% of the area median income, along with additional administrative offices for the Community Action Organization. The project would include a cluster of eight three-bedroom townhouses and a larger three-story mixed-use building with the CAO offices on the lower level and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments upstairs.

The store, with a lease through May 2024, could remain for now, but it could be used for future development.