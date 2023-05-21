An Amherst-based provider of senior housing said it received an unwelcome surprise last month from the town: a $253,000 tax charge.

Beechwood Continuing Care said it was in talks with the town to sharply reduce the property taxes owed on the Presbyterian Village at North Church complex, which the nonprofit purchased two years ago – a deal that would free up money for badly needed improvements at the facility.

Beechwood said it had expected the parties to reach agreement on a 15-year PILOT, or payment in lieu of taxes, and insisted the organization never received notice it owed this much in taxes to the town, Erie County and Williamsville Central School District.

"None of the outstanding property tax bills were ever received by us. Nor were we notified that North Church had been put on the tax rolls, giving us no opportunity to appeal this determination," Daniel P. O'Neill, Beechwood's president and CEO, said in a May 2 letter to Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa.

Town officials acknowledge some miscommunication but contend Beechwood also is partly to blame for the delay in resolving the PILOT issue.

They note the property under its previous owner held a religious tax exemption for which Beechwood doesn't qualify.

PILOT talks are continuing, the town said, but Beechwood still is obligated to pay the tax bill.

"At its core, I think this was a misunderstanding," Deputy Town Attorney Samuel A. Alba said in an interview. "Both sides are still talking and we're hoping to come to some kind of solution here."

Beechwood officials, who went through a lengthy community fight over the organization's sale of the former Blocher Homes in Williamsville, did not respond to requests for additional comment.

The tax dispute centers on the Presbyterian Village at North Church property at 214 Village Park Drive, off North Forest Road just outside the Williamsville village limits.

Presbyterian Senior Care of Western New York had operated the 79-unit senior residence for years until, in 2019, it reached agreement for Beechwood to take over this and two other facilities.

The Amherst facility, Ken-Ton Presbyterian Village and Lockport Presbyterian Home had a combined 85 employees and 250 residents at the time.

Beechwood took ownership of the North Church residence in February 2021.

There are other property tax exemptions that apply to nonprofits like Beechwood but senior housing is not an eligible use, Alba said.

Beechwood's leadership sought to minimize its tax burden on the property, which has a $4.88 million assessed value that matches its sale price.

"Given the significant amount of liability and debt assumed, we approached the Town of Amherst with the goal of entering into a PILOT agreement," O'Neill wrote to Kulpa this month.

Delaying the payment of property taxes, O'Neill wrote, allows Beechwood "to focus our immediate attention and limited financial resources on the severe disrepair the facility had fallen into under its previous ownership."

Beechwood said a draft PILOT agreement would see the nonprofit pay $60,000 combined to the town, county and school district in 2022. This figure would rise by 3% annually until 2036, when the property would return to the tax rolls at its full assessed value.

The property would generate just over $1.1 million in revenue over the 15-year PILOT.

Last week's Town Board agenda included copies of numerous emails sent among representatives of Beechwood and the town between 2019 and 2022 as the parties tried to hammer out a deal.

One January 2022 email from Beechwood lawyer Matthew Carrigg to town officials read, in part, "We are coming up on a year of working on this. We need to wrap it up."

But one month later, O'Neill wrote to Kulpa to say he had recently learned the town, due to a change in personnel and thinking, "was reversing course and reviewing everything anew." The town assessor retired during this period and a new official took over as the point person on PILOT agreement negotiations, O'Neill said.

This February 2022 letter also said the Town Attorney's Office had mistakenly identified the property as affordable housing owned by a housing development fund corporation. "It has always been, and still is, simply apartment living for seniors," O'Neill wrote then.

The collection of messages submitted by Beechwood did not include a response from Kulpa or another town official to the February 2022 plea for a resolution.

Because of the prior tax exemption, the nonprofit did not have to pay any school taxes for 2021-22 for the North Church property but owed $8,909 in town and county taxes for 2022 for the site, a bill Beechwood paid in November.

Last month, O'Neill said, Beechwood's bank asked his chief financial officer why the organization had an unpaid $253,000 property tax bill: $90,000 in 2022-23 school taxes and $163,000 in 2023 town and county taxes.

O'Neill said the nonprofit never received this tax bill, perhaps because the town had a mailing address for Beechwood with an incorrect ZIP code.

Alba, the deputy town attorney, conceded the "misunderstanding" but said the town had been waiting since January 2021 for additional data from Beechwood. This missing information included a tally of spending on improvements at the North Church residence, Alba said.

O'Neill's May 2 letter included a list of renovations made since February 2021 – such as new siding, roof repairs and upgrades to the apartments – totaling $710,000.

Alba said town officials haven't decided whether to approve, or reject, Beechwood's PILOT request.

"We're still having friendly conversations to try to figure this out," he said.