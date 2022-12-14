Nonprofit organization buys Demerly Hall from Canisius College

A Buffalo nonprofit organization that offers a safety net of services to individuals has acquired Canisius College's former Demerly Hall on Main Street for use as one of its new office locations.

The Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers paid $2.15 million to buy the single-story building at 2365 Main, which has about 50,000 square feet of space, according to city records. The nonprofit organization plans to relocate its Jewett Avenue operation – which it rents – after renovating the building to meet its operational, service and training needs.

Specifically, the site will house the nonprofit's operations, accounting, supportive housing and case management staff, as well as the BFNC Hope Center that offers training and free tax-preparation services. It will also be used for future expansion.

"We are proud of BFNC's growth as we continue to address the increased needs of the community," said CEO Chandra Redfern. Redfern said the agency concluded that it was better for its finances to have fixed costs rather than deal with rising rents and an unpredictable real estate market.

Built in 1921 with 3.24 acres, the building was previously owned by Great Lakes Motor Corp. and Streng Oldsmobile until Canisius bought it in 1999 for $585,000. The college spent $3 million on a renovation designed by HHL Architects, including a complete interior demolition, restoration of the exterior facades.

The existing ornamental terrazzo showroom floors were also retained and reused in the interior corridors and offices while the two-story section was converted into offices, classrooms, laboratory and fitness spaces, particularly for the master's degree program in health and human performance, which trains students in cardiology, health promotion and athletic strength conditioning. The building also previously housed the Canisius College Women's Business Center.

However, both the business center and the degree program relocated "some time ago" to other facilities, Canisius spokeswoman Audrey R. Browka said. So more recently, the building was only used as a maintenance and storage facility.

Last year, the school put both the Health Science Center at 63 E. Delavan Ave., and Demerly up for sale, for $6.5 million and $2.5 million, respectively. However, officials later decided to retain the health building and continue using it for their programs.

The school has also sold other properties it no longer needs, including Griffin Hall and the Main Humboldt Townhomes, both on Main.

BFNC, with locations in both Erie and Niagara counties, helps people with "life obstacles," including services to those living with mental illness and substance abuse. The organization offers affordable housing, financial education, tax assistance, case management, a food pantry and youth programming.

It remains headquartered at the historic Neighborhood House, at 97 Lemon St., in the Fruit Belt.