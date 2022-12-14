 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Nonprofit organization buys Demerly Hall from Canisius College

  • 0
Demerly Hall-2365 Main

Canisius College has sold Demerly Hall at 2365 Main St. to the Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers.

 Provided
Support this work for $1 a month

A Buffalo nonprofit organization that offers a safety net of services to individuals has acquired Canisius College's former Demerly Hall on Main Street for use as one of its new office locations.

The Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers paid $2.15 million to buy the single-story building at 2365 Main, which has about 50,000 square feet of space, according to city records. The nonprofit organization plans to relocate its Jewett Avenue operation – which it rents – after renovating the building to meet its operational, service and training needs.

Specifically, the site will house the nonprofit's operations, accounting, supportive housing and case management staff, as well as the BFNC Hope Center that offers training and free tax-preparation services. It will also be used for future expansion.

"We are proud of BFNC's growth as we continue to address the increased needs of the community," said CEO Chandra Redfern. Redfern said the agency concluded that it was better for its finances to have fixed costs rather than deal with rising rents and an unpredictable real estate market.

People are also reading…

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Built in 1921 with 3.24 acres, the building was previously owned by Great Lakes Motor Corp. and Streng Oldsmobile until Canisius bought it in 1999 for $585,000. The college spent $3 million on a renovation designed by HHL Architects, including a complete interior demolition, restoration of the exterior facades.

The existing ornamental terrazzo showroom floors were also retained and reused in the interior corridors and offices while the two-story section was converted into offices, classrooms, laboratory and fitness spaces, particularly for the master's degree program in health and human performance, which trains students in cardiology, health promotion and athletic strength conditioning. The building also previously housed the Canisius College Women's Business Center.

However, both the business center and the degree program relocated "some time ago" to other facilities, Canisius spokeswoman Audrey R. Browka said. So more recently, the building was only used as a maintenance and storage facility.

Last year, the school put both the Health Science Center at 63 E. Delavan Ave., and Demerly up for sale, for $6.5 million and $2.5 million, respectively. However, officials later decided to retain the health building and continue using it for their programs.

The school has also sold other properties it no longer needs, including Griffin Hall and the Main Humboldt Townhomes, both on Main.

BFNC, with locations in both Erie and Niagara counties, helps people with "life obstacles," including services to those living with mental illness and substance abuse. The organization offers affordable housing, financial education, tax assistance, case management, a food pantry and youth programming.

It remains headquartered at the historic Neighborhood House, at 97 Lemon St., in the Fruit Belt.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Entrepreneurial background informs strategy at women’s business center

Entrepreneurial background informs strategy at women’s business center

Sara L. Vescio’s mother owned an interior design company, Vescio Interiors, and later became a Decorating Den franchisee. Vescio’s grandfather founded Parmed Pharmaceuticals, which her father ran as vice president for a number of years in her early childhood. One of her aunts had a catering business, another owned a retail shop, and her uncle operated a moving company.

Free help for beginning entrepreneurs

Free help for beginning entrepreneurs

If you’re harboring dreams of owning a business or can’t seem to get a current venture off the ground, there’s help. The area has a bevy of resources that can arm you with much-needed business acumen. And most of the offerings are free or affordable. From mentoring to networking to technical training opportunities, comprehensive business training is attainable through

Providing tools for women in a difficult economy

It isn’t easy to own your own business. And women business owners can face even more unique issues of their own, from juggling family concerns to competing in what still can be a male-dominated business world. Melinda Rath Sanderson, the executive director of the Canisius College Women’s Business Center, sat down with News business reporter David Robinson to talk

BUSINESS CENTER AT CANISIUS WILL OPEN DOORS FOR WOMEN

If the new Women’s Business Center at Canisius College does its job, there should be no lack of women like Loretta Kaminsky to mentor future generations of female entrepreneurs. Kaminsky, CEO and founder of Lou-retta’s Custom Chocolates, will serve as one of the first mentors at the center, which will focus on helping local women turn good ideas into

CANISIUS DEDICATES DEMERLY HALL

Demerly Hall, a new state-of-the-art center that will house a one-of-a-kind educational program, was dedicated by Canisius College officials during a ceremony Wednesday afternoon. The former Streng Oldsmobile Building, a 44,000-square-foot structure at 2365 Main St., was totally renovated at a cost of $3 million. It will serve as the home of the college’s new master’s program in Health

Watch Now: Related Video

Slower than expected November inflation is an early Christmas gift from the economy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News