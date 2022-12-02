Nonprofit group proposes Thankful Gardens Apartments on East Side

An East Buffalo religious-based nonprofit organization is planning a $2 million project to construct a pair of six-unit apartment buildings on either side of a duplex in the Schiller Park neighborhood.

Thankful Community Development Corp., founded and led by Pastor Tommie Babbs, wants to create 14 apartments for its Thankful Gardens Apartments, according to an application to the Buffalo Planning Board. The nonprofit organization would use nearly two-thirds of an acre of mostly vacant land at 169-187 Sumner Place, north of Walden Avenue and south of Doat Street.

The site includes a vacant 2,200-square-foot, two-family residence at 177 Sumner Place, which Thankful would renovate into a pair of two-bedroom apartments. Plans by Stieglitz Snyder Architecture – now part of LaBella PC – call for construction of a pair of two-story apartment buildings on either side of the duplex, with five one-bedroom and one two-bedroom apartment in each.

The 12-month construction project needs site plan approval and a building permit from the city, and will be funded with support from New York State Homes and Community Renewal and the Homeless Housing Assistance Program, according to the application.

Meanwhile, a nonprofit organization affiliated with Erie County Medical Center is preparing to tear down three multifamily houses on Grider Street across from the hospital as part of the Grider Community Gardens project.

Grider Community Gardens hired UNYSE to conduct asbestos abatement work now underway – at 359, 395 and 403 Grider, and then demolish the houses by the end of the year.

The demolitions were approved by the Buffalo Preservation Board on Dec. 1.