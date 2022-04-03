No need to wait for recreational cannabis: It's already for sale on Native land

“We were kind of scared of it at the beginning to put up that much money and have to be willing to lose that money,” said Jimerson, whose father owned TPS, a propane company in Silver Creek, and helped start Catt-Rez Enterprises, a gas station that his sister now owns.

Jimerson isn't worried about his shop's rural location, about 35 miles south of Buffalo. "My dad always told me that if you sell a good product, they’re going to find you.”

Jesse and Ruby Spring, who run two dispensaries, one in Basom in Genesee County and the other in Irving, respectively, have prepared for years for this opportunity.

“When you’re invested in this and live it, breath it and dream it, that’s different as opposed to someone who says, ‘I’m going to open a shed around the corner and do this,’ and is only in it for the money,” Jesse Spring said.

Sales have gone up each week since the Springs started selling recreational marijuana last year, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month