No more receipts? It's getting easier to get an at-home Covid-19 test for free through your insurance

Since mid-January, private health insurers across the country have had to cover the cost of over-the-counter at-home Covid-19 tests for their members.
So far, that has mostly been achieved in an old-school way, with members paying the cost upfront and submitting receipts for reimbursement.
That burdensome process is starting to get easier, Western New York's three largest health plans said Monday.
Massive insurer Highmark Inc., which Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York is affiliated with, on Monday announced its members can now use in-network pharmacies or the organization's mail-order pharmacy to receive the over-the-counter antigen tests without upfront costs.
It's similar to a process that Univera Healthcare already has up and running, and that Independent Health is working toward in the coming weeks.
So once a member finds a rapid test – which could be a stroke of luck in its own right – the person can go the pharmacy counter, show their insurance or pharmacy insurance card, ask the pharmacist to process the test under their prescription benefits and then be on their way without ponying up the $10 to $20 cost by doing their part to stem the spread of Covid-19.
"This is a new process that we've just started that will again provide more convenient access to these over-the-counter tests," said Bob Wanovich, vice president of provider strategy at Highmark.
It's part of the evolving process – Wanovich asked that members be patient with pharmacy staff – that started when the Biden administration began requiring private health insurers, as of Jan. 15, to cover the cost for members of at-home tests that have been authorized, cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Under the requirement, insurers must cover up to 8 at-home tests per member, per month. A family of four, all on the same plan, could get up to 32 of the tests a month covered by their insurance.
Eyeing those costs, insurers have been quick to direct people to capitalize on the free at-home tests available through the federal government at covidtests.gov, which allows every U.S. home to order four free tests that will arrive via mail within 12 days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends using at-home tests if you have Covid-19 symptoms or have been exposed, or potentially exposed, to someone with Covid-19. They're also a useful tool, the CDC says, before gathering indoors with people who are unvaccinated or are at risk of severe illness.
Leslie Moran, senior vice president at the New York Health Plan Association, which represents 29 health plans that provide services to more than 8 million New Yorkers, said some insurers have systems up and running that allow members to avoid upfront costs for the tests, while the rest are working on it.
"For some other plans, they're not quite there yet, but they're working feverishly to get those systems in place and hope to do that in the short term," she said. "They are all working to make it as easy as possible without having to pay and submit claims for reimbursements."
That is where things stand at Amherst-based Independent Health.
Spokesman Frank Sava said the health plan currently has a process in place that allows members to submit reimbursement claims for the tests electronically through its website while it works on a system with some of its network pharmacies that would allow members to get the tests for free.
"As far as setting up the electronic process to cover at-home over-the-counter Covid tests, we have reached out to our pharmacy network partners and some have expressed an interest," Sava said. "We are still working through the contractual and system details, which we anticipate will be done in the coming weeks."
Health plan Univera Healthcare, spokesperson Peter Kates said, already has established a point-of-sale process with its commercial network of pharmacies, which allows eligible members to visit a participating pharmacy, show their insurance card and receive a test at no cost.
If you go to an out-of-network pharmacy, you would have to pay upfront for the at-home test and follow your insurer's instructions for filing for reimbursement.
Federal rules require insurers to reimburse at-home tests purchased at out-of-network pharmacies at a rate of up to $12 per test.
Health plans and insurers are only required to cover at-home over-the-counter Covid-19 tests purchased on or after Jan. 15, when the federal requirement became effective.
What's largely unclear is how many people, even since the requirement started, have paid for the tests upfront, eating the cost of the at-home tests. Many also are likely waiting to be paid back.
So far, Wanovich said Highmark has received close to 1,000 requests for reimbursements for at-home tests and is working its way through that paperwork.
What the insurer also doesn't know yet is how many members are still gathering their information to send in for reimbursement.
While that manual process has worked so far, Wanovich said Highmark's new system will "hopefully avoid a lot of that manual work – both for our members as well as for the folks working at the insurance company."
