No more receipts? It's getting easier to get an at-home Covid-19 test for free through your insurance

"For some other plans, they're not quite there yet, but they're working feverishly to get those systems in place and hope to do that in the short term," she said. "They are all working to make it as easy as possible without having to pay and submit claims for reimbursements."

That is where things stand at Amherst-based Independent Health.

Spokesman Frank Sava said the health plan currently has a process in place that allows members to submit reimbursement claims for the tests electronically through its website while it works on a system with some of its network pharmacies that would allow members to get the tests for free.

"As far as setting up the electronic process to cover at-home over-the-counter Covid tests, we have reached out to our pharmacy network partners and some have expressed an interest," Sava said. "We are still working through the contractual and system details, which we anticipate will be done in the coming weeks."

Health plan Univera Healthcare, spokesperson Peter Kates said, already has established a point-of-sale process with its commercial network of pharmacies, which allows eligible members to visit a participating pharmacy, show their insurance card and receive a test at no cost.