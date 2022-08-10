No judgment at this new wine bar in Lancaster

Longtime wine enthusiast switches career path to pursue dreams in hospitality industry

Wine and hospitality have been a part of Katie McKenna-Heveron’s life for as long as she can remember.

Her father, Ed, has been a recreational home winemaker for decades, while her mother, Loretta, was an example from a very young age of what it takes to be a wonderful cook and host.

So, even after a 20-year career in communications at Tops Markets and crisis and issues management at the University at Buffalo, she yearned to put what she had learned for years to use in an entrepreneurial setting.

She left her career and has been working toward certifications in business and wine and spirits education ever since.

Her dream finally became a reality when she and her husband, Chuck Heveron, opened Symposium Wine Bar in July on West Main Street in the Village of Lancaster.

“I got my wine and hospitality beginnings early on,” she said. “Being around wine since I was very little, it’s been a very natural thing for me to understand and smell. It’s always been something that interests me. I got the entrepreneurial bug and had the drive to build a business.”

Listening and learning

Like breweries, cideries or distilleries, wine bars have grown in popularity over the past decade as Americans consume more wine and pursue new options for their pallet and more vineyards pop up locally and throughout the U.S.

But McKenna-Heveron was driven to take what she’s learned about hospitality and offer a different kind of wine bar.

She said she’s interested in what people enjoy and why, and still is in the process of learning her own philosophy on wine. She wants to pass that comfortable and experimental experience on to her customers.

“Symposium is all about learning in a nonjudgmental way, which I think is something that gets missed when you go to some wine bars,” she said. “The perception can be that it is a little pretentious, and we don’t want to be that.”

They offer wine from around the world – old and new – from a sweet Moscato Dolce to a dry Italian red, and everything in between. Symposium works with local producers such as Fox Run and Red Tail Ridge. They also serve limited beer and cocktails for non-wine drinkers.

“I really wanted to come up with a wine program that would please a variety of pallets,” said McKenna-Heveron, adding she’s open to listening to guests’ suggestions and has already gotten some valuable feedback. “We’re very flexible and open to switching up the selection.”

As for the food, there’s a bistro style menu with small plates, sandwiches, salads, flat breads, charcuterie and scratch-made items such as biscuits and meatballs.

A new vibe in Lancaster

McKenna-Heveron and her husband came up with the concept about three years ago and got a boost when meeting with Tom Sweeney, their Lancaster neighbor and a Western New York developer.

Sweeney was enthusiastic about the potential for the wine bar at the new mixed-use building completed earlier this year as part of a transformative project to open the village’s business district.

But the pandemic put their plans on hold until 2021 as they questioned how Covid-19 would affect the industry and future business owners.

Her husband still works full time in operations management at Family Dollar Stores and helps when he can at the wine bar on nights and weekends.

McKenna-Heveron participated in Sip and Shop events and wine-tasting fundraisers in the village and estimates she talked to nearly a thousand residents and locals before the doors to her brick-and-mortar shop officially opened July 8.

“And they were all enthusiastic about us opening,” she said. “To have another place to go in the village where you can drink good wine and eat good food was something our residents and visitors were really looking for.”

The business so far has gotten a boost from all the energy in the new area of West Main Street. She and the five other retailers that have opened or are opening shortly in the new building have formed a partnership of sorts.

The $12 million project has brought six storefronts and 18 apartments to the Lancaster Village Center at 19 W. Main St., with much more to come as part of a three-phased development.

“We’re in this together and have bounced ideas off each other and there’s lot of opportunity for collaborating,” she said.

Other openings

Camping World rebrands Hamburg store: Illinois-based Camping World has reopened former outdoor store Gander RV at 5533 Camp Road in Hamburg this week and will celebrate from Aug. 11-14, featuring deals and discounts on RVs and outdoor gear. Camping World acquired Gander Mountain at auction in 2017 for an estimated $35 million.

Toasted Buffalo adds Larkinville café: Toasted Buffalo, known for its topped toast, opened a second location this summer in Larkinville on 799 Seneca St., at Millrace Commons. Also serving coffees, espresso drinks, teas, smoothies and overnight oats, the café, which first opened in 2020, became a hit at 6000 Goodrich Road in Clarence Center, especially popular for avocado toast.

