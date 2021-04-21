 Skip to main content
No free lunch, but free rent offered for restaurant
808, 808.5, 810 Main St.

A joint venture between Buffalo's Frank Chinnici and a Canadian investor owns the four-story brick building at 810 Main Street to the right, and the squat little building next to it at 808 1/2 Main. David Kimelberg of Kimelberg Pllc owns the other brick building at 808 Main. (Google Maps)

Eat your heart out, 43North. Here's a business plan competition for restaurateurs.

Character, a new real estate company partly owned by Buffalo developer Frank Chinnici of Legacy Development, is offering one year of free rent at a small building on Main Street in Buffalo, along with startup support services, to the winner of a new contest to encourage food-service entrepreneurs.

Character is soliciting proposals from experienced operators, existing restaurants looking to expand, or newcomers seeking to try their hand for the first time. Applicants must submit a full business plan, with a description of their concept, market analysis, sample menu, financials and branding. Details are available at characterpropco.com/contest/.

The winner will receive a year of free rent at a new building at 808.5 Main, on a narrow parcel in the Allentown Historic District, in the shadows of St. Louis Church in downtown Buffalo and sandwiched between two recently renovated brick buildings.

But in addition, Character is partnering with law firm Kimelberg Pllc, Oxford Pennant and Block Club to provide other services. Kimelberg will offer legal assistance, Block Club will consult on branding, Oxford will mentor the restaurant on its growth and Character will provide financial modeling help, along with the free rent.

