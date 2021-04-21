No free lunch, but free rent offered for restaurant

Eat your heart out, 43North. Here's a business plan competition for restaurateurs.

Character, a new real estate company partly owned by Buffalo developer Frank Chinnici of Legacy Development, is offering one year of free rent at a small building on Main Street in Buffalo, along with startup support services, to the winner of a new contest to encourage food-service entrepreneurs.

Character is soliciting proposals from experienced operators, existing restaurants looking to expand, or newcomers seeking to try their hand for the first time. Applicants must submit a full business plan, with a description of their concept, market analysis, sample menu, financials and branding. Details are available at characterpropco.com/contest/.

The winner will receive a year of free rent at a new building at 808.5 Main, on a narrow parcel in the Allentown Historic District, in the shadows of St. Louis Church in downtown Buffalo and sandwiched between two recently renovated brick buildings.