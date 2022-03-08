No deal: $47 million sale of Weinberg Campus to Elderwood operators has been terminated

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The long-delayed sale of a majority of Weinberg Campus' main nursing home and senior care complex in Amherst is now officially dead.
Weinberg Campus said Tuesday that the agreement to sell its main campus on North Forest Road to Post Acute Partners, the operators of Elderwood, for $47 million was terminated on Feb. 23 – nearly 4½ years after it was announced.
Elderwood did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.
The November 2017 agreement followed a decision two years earlier by Weinberg's board of directors to explore a possible sale of the property. The agreement had needed multiple approvals from the state Health Department– a process that was delayed during the pandemic.
With the agreement terminated, Weinberg Campus said it plans to retain control over its assets and operations, with no plans to seek another buyer.
"Over the last several months, Weinberg has been formulating an internal transformation plan that will help the organization move into the future by focusing on its mission and operations, all with an eye toward long-term sustainability in a volatile health care environment," Weinberg's statement said.
"The Weinberg Campus Board of Directors is committed to ensuring that the organization is sustained as a vital provider of subacute and long-term health and residential services to the community," it said.
Weinberg said it is working with a restructuring consultant to refine short- and long-term sustainability plans. Weinberg also has applied for several grants from New York State to help fund its turnaround.
"Part of those plans will be joining with other not-for-profit providers to develop new systems of care while remaining an independent provider," Weinberg said.
In recent months, Weinberg also was able to reach a new two-year labor agreement with more than 200 of its workers, represented by 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East.
Weinberg said its turnaround plan includes "increasing clinical staff positions and recruiting a top-performing team to replace those who have left due to Covid and, in some cases, the uncertainty of the sale process."
