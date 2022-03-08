No deal: $47 million sale of Weinberg Campus to Elderwood operators has been terminated

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The long-delayed sale of a majority of Weinberg Campus' main nursing home and senior care complex in Amherst is now officially dead.

Weinberg Campus said Tuesday that the agreement to sell its main campus on North Forest Road to Post Acute Partners, the operators of Elderwood, for $47 million was terminated on Feb. 23 – nearly 4½ years after it was announced.

Elderwood did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

The November 2017 agreement followed a decision two years earlier by Weinberg's board of directors to explore a possible sale of the property. The agreement had needed multiple approvals from the state Health Department– a process that was delayed during the pandemic.

With the agreement terminated, Weinberg Campus said it plans to retain control over its assets and operations, with no plans to seek another buyer.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month