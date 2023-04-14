Starbucks Corp. will head back to court Monday to answer a complaint by the National Labor Relations Board alleging union-busting activities at Buffalo-area stores.

The complaint comprises more than 30 charges filed from May 2022 to January, which were initially filed by workers, investigated by the NLRB, found to have merit and are now being prosecuted by the NLRB. As charges piled up, the complaint was consolidated a total of four times.

Starbucks denies all charges.

"We believe the allegations made by Workers United and the NLRB as part of the consolidated complaint are meritless and that actions taken in our Buffalo-area stores were lawful and in alignment with long-established partner policies – not in retaliation for any partners’ participation in, or support of, concerted union activities," said Andrew W. Trull, a Starbucks spokesperson.

Last month, the federal board ruled against Starbucks on another bundle of charges, ordering the company to rehire fired workers and remedy several other unlawful actions. It was a major victory for the union, and has mobilized support for workers from around the globe. Starbucks is appealing the decision.

Monday's proceedings come shortly after former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz testified at a Senate hearing about the company's labor practices. Schultz faced accusations of labor violations from the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, chaired by Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Also last month, Starbucks shareholders approved a proposal asking the company to undergo an independent workers' rights review – a proposal the company's board advised shareholders to vote against. This month, 43 pro-labor groups representing more than 60 million workers sent a letter to new CEO Laxman Narashimhan, calling on him to stop resisting unionized stores and work with them instead.

Charges in the latest complaint are divided into such categories as threats, coercion, retaliation, discriminatory enforcement of workplace rules and failure to bargain. The current complaint does not include charges filed after Jan. 17, including the termination of labor leader Lexi Rizzo and what is alleged to be a constructive discharge of organizer Casey Moore.

"The first Buffalo trial represented Starbucks' union busting at the very beginning of our campaign, and this case is representative of how Starbucks doubled down on their union busting," said Moore, a Starbucks worker and union organizer who has since separated from the company and begun working in communications for Workers United.

Among the charges are the termination of 10 different labor organizers, including Samuel Amato, who worked at the company for 13 years and also helped organize the union.

Starbucks said Amato was fired for poor performance and violating company policy, which Amato denied. Tatiayna Gurskiy, another organizer who led a walkout after Amato was fired, was terminated in November.

"You have all of these people that have been fired and it's just so obvious that this was targeted retaliation against some of the key leaders in the city," Moore said.

The union is seeking reinstatement of all fired workers with back pay.

Among other violations, the complaint alleges:

Workers were threatened with more onerous and rigorous terms and conditions of employment because they elected the union, and implied that non-striking workers would be rewarded.

Starbucks temporarily transferred workers to the Williamsville Place store from another store in order to disrupt the union vote.

Threatened workers with the loss of benefits if they were to unionize.

Implemented a new "three strikes" discipline police to retaliate against union organizers.

Refused store transfers when requested by workers involved in the union.

Inconsistently enforced rules to discriminate against labor organizers.

Retaliated against labor-involved workers by cutting their hours or sending them home early.

Starbucks insisted that none of the NLRB's orders in the first ruling are final until the appeal process is finished, and said it supports workers' right to "engage in lawful union activities without fear of reprisal or retaliation." The company also accused the NLRB of "attempting to use cases against Starbucks to change existing law."

"To the extent claims have been brought against Starbucks for violation of labor laws – including in this matter – the company strongly denies any wrongdoing and has committed to exercising its right to defend itself," Trull said.