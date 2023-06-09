As general counsel for the National Labor Relations Board, Jennifer Abruzzo is on the front lines of workers' rights cases.

Abruzzo recently visited Buffalo and shared her thoughts on the organizing campaigns at Starbucks stores and other developments in the labor movement, in a panel discussion and an interview:

Q: What trends are you seeing in organizing?

A: We are seeing an unprecedented number of, in particular, underrepresented, underserved, vulnerable populations who are finally elevating their voices and seeking a seat at the bargaining table.

And whether it's through established labor organizations or whether it's through homegrown ones, we [the NLRB] don't care.

They're finally feeling empowered to speak up about substandard wages and benefits, about health and safety issues, about a lack of opportunities and inequities they're facing.

Q: How significant is the campaign at Starbucks stores?

A: Because it's high-profile and it's in the press, I think it's been significant in terms of educating many more workers about what they can do. Amazon, the same. These workers of high-profile employers I think are doing service, are helping us in educating other workers in other sectors.

Q: What activity are you seeing in nontraditional sectors for organizing?

A: Our jurisdiction is extremely broad. It's almost every private sector employer out there. But many private sector employees don't realize we cover them. The tech industry now, and the organizing that's going on there. Starbucks, of course, and the Amazons. With Amazon, it's like David vs. Goliath in the JFK facility up in Staten Island.

The most current organizing drive with this generation in particular – a lot of it is being spread through texting, social media. So where normally folks would be talking with one another at the workplace, now there's a broad swath of information getting out there to all facilities.

At Starbucks, if they're successful in an organizing drive at a particular Starbucks facility, they're talking to their counterparts around the country about what worked, what didn't work, what they need to do.