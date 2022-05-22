NLRB asks hearing officer to order Starbucks to negotiate with union for Camp Road store

A National Labor Relations Board official, continuing a harsh denunciation of Starbucks Corp.'s reported efforts to fight unionization of its stores, asked an administrative law judge late last week to order the company to negotiate in good faith with the Starbucks Workers United union for the chain's Camp Road store in Hamburg.

It is unusual for the federal agency to formally order a company to negotiate with a union, absent a vote by the employees, which has not yet occurred at that store. But in the amended complaint filed by Regional Director Linda M. Leslie of Region 3, the NLRB asserted that Starbucks' behavior and "the serious and substantial unfair labor practice conduct" warranted such an exception.

"There is only a slight possibility of traditional remedies erasing their effects and conducting a fair election," the agency wrote. "Therefore, on balance, the employees’ sentiments regarding representation, having been expressed through authorization cards, would be protected better by issuance of a bargaining order for the Camp Road store."

According to the union, that remedy is usually "reserved for cases when the company has violated the law so egregiously that it has comprehensively made it impossible to have a fair vote at the store for a long-term period."

“The NLRB choosing to pursue a bargaining order at Camp Road is nothing short of exceptional. The partners at this location have been subjected to some of the most aggressive union-busting seen in recent years,” said Gianna Reeve, a shift supervisor at the store. “This is the first step for partners at my store to finally receive justice for what they have gone through.”

In her request, Leslie cited the fact that "high-ranking supervisors are responsible for the discriminatory conduct," which "has not been retracted." She also noted that the conduct was directed at all 630 employees at Starbucks' 22 area facilities, including the 27 workers at Camp Road and those who were "leading organizers for the union."

A formal response is due June 2, and a hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. July 11 at 130 South Elmwood Ave.

Starbucks rejected the allegations, as it did when the original broad complaint – containing a litany of accusations concerning the Seattle-based coffee company's actions toward its Buffalo-area employees and stores since the unionizing effort began – was filed earlier this month. It also noted that the complaint "does not constitute a finding," but is "the beginning of a litigation process that permits both sides to be heard and to present evidence."

"Starbucks does not agree that the claims in the filing have merit," the company said in an emailed statement. "We believe the allegations contained in the filing by the NLRB Regional Director are false, and we look forward to presenting our evidence when the allegations are adjudicated."

The new accusations contained in the 55-page document build not only on the NLRB's prior complaint, but also on what various workers have asserted in a series of charges filed against the company since the union began its organizing efforts last year. Those efforts – the first ever against Starbucks – have drawn nationwide attention, led to union recognition at several area locations and prompted 250 similar organizing efforts across the country.

The Camp Road store was one of the first Starbucks locations in the country where workers filed for a union election, and it would be the 7th unionized store locally and 83rd in the country if the effort is successful. The union had 85% support at the time of filing, but the company "destroyed the democratic process," said Williams Westlake, a barista and union organizer at the store.

“Our store was flooded with managers to stand behind the bar during hours of operation to stifle union conversation," Westlake said. "We had partners from other stores sent in to tell us their stores were shut down because they tried to organize."

Starbucks denies any anti-union activities, which would be illegal. But it has pulled out all the stops in efforts to prevent unionization, even bringing to town heavy-hitters such as its longtime CEO Howard Schultz – who returned to that role last month after several years as chairman – as well as former president and CEO Kevin Johnson and Executive Vice President and President of North America Rossann Williams.

The complaint cited examples in which executives offered or promised extensive renovations, expansions and a seniority-based wage increase if employees shied away from unionizing. At the same time, the NLRB asserts that Starbucks and its executives also ramped up a surveillance and intimidation campaign.

The complaint cites six examples at the Camp Road store in which Starbucks – through five officials, both individually and collectively – "promised its employees increased benefits and improved terms and conditions of employment if they refrained from union organizational activity." Those occurred over two months in mid-2021, including Aug. 23, late August, and on Sept. 9, 10 and 15.

