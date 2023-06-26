For a third time, the National Labor Relations Board has issued a complaint against Starbucks Corp. for reported labor law violations, including the firing of the worker credited with starting the Starbucks unionization movement.

The most recent complaint accuses the company of unlawfully terminating workers Lexi Rizzo and Sam Larson, unlawfully writing up worker Colin Cochran, unlawfully reducing the hours of worker Gianna Reeve, applying its attendance policy in a discriminatory way at the Depew and Genesee stores and failing to bargain in good faith, among other charges. It encompasses incidents spanning from March 31 to April 12.

Starbucks said any disciplinary actions against organizing workers were lawful and had nothing to do with their union participation.

"Starbucks remains fully committed to our partners’ right to engage in lawful labor activities – but interest in a union does not exempt partners from following policies and procedures that uniformly apply to our U.S. workforce," Starbucks said in a statement.

Alexis Rizzo, a Starbucks shift supervisor, had been with the company for 7 years before being fired in March. The company said she was fired for lateness. Rizzo and the union maintain she was fired as retaliation for being the architect of the organizing campaign that kicked off a wave of unionization across the country.

Rizzo, who has been working two jobs since losing employment at Starbucks, was unavailable for comment.

Reeve has been an active Starbucks Workers United organizing committee member and a shift supervisor at the Camp Road Starbucks in Hamburg. She said her hours went from roughly 26 per week to about 16 immediately after Howard Schultz testified on Capitol Hill to defend Starbucks' dealings with organized workers in March.

"It felt like a direct hit against the Buffalo community and Starbucks Workers United, just this onslaught of write ups, firings, retaliatory actions like hour cuttings" she said. "It wasn't at all subtle."

Starbucks fired three Buffalo labor organizers, including Rizzo, and disciplined another just two days after the Schultz hearing.

"It just shows how Starbucks wants to continue this war, basically, on Buffalo," Reeve said. "We're where it started, and they really don't like us for it."

Reeve left Starbucks last week to work at a different, undisclosed labor union, but said she would continue to be available to the Starbucks Workers United campaign.

"All partners have the right to make their voice heard when it comes to union issues. Starbucks trains managers that no partner will be disciplined for engaging in lawful union activity and that there will be no tolerance for any unlawful anti-union behavior," Starbucks said in a statement. "We have consistently encouraged our partners to exercise their right to vote in union elections and we continue to focus on ensuring that partners can trust that the process is fair, their voice and vote are considered, and that the final outcome is true and accurate."