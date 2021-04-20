NJ nonprofit plans Buffalo housing for homeless, disabled vets

The ZBA will consider the request on Wednesday.

The developer acknowledged in the ZBA application that the density variance is "potentially substantial." But it said that the project's success depends on "maximizing the number of units for residents on-site," so the agency can provide social and programmatic support and "a positive community within the building is formed."

In particular, the agency cited the common gathering and counseling spaces for residents as necessary and key to the project's success. But to incorporate them within a three-story building constrained by the narrow width of the property would require adding a full basement level, which entails "extensive structural shoring and foundation work" that would add at least $250,000 to the project cost. Using four floors within the 40-foot height avoids the need for a deep foundation, but doesn't make the building look higher.

The agency also said it needs to achieve cost efficiencies in construction and operations "given the quantity and configuration proposed." All the units are handicapped-accessible, so they require minimum dimensions.

"Without the requested variances the proposed project would not be programmatically or financially viable to the organization developing it and community of veterans it will serve," the application said.

