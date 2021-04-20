NJ nonprofit plans Buffalo housing for homeless, disabled vets

A New Jersey nonprofit that focuses on helping homeless and disabled veterans and their families is proposing a four-story supportive housing project on Buffalo's East Side.
New Hope Village 4 Veterans, based in Irvington, N.J., wants to construct an 8,500-square-foot multifamily building at 539 E. Ferry St. with 12 studio apartments dedicated for veterans. One full-time staff member and two or three part-time employees will assist residents.
Plans by Kevin V. Connors of Eco-Logic Studio show a base level with a multipurpose room, three offices and storage, with the 400-square-foot apartments on the next three floors.
New Hope helps veterans stabilize their lives by offering transitional apartments and social services, according to the group's website. The group works with various other veteran and military organizations to provide help such as mental health counseling, family counseling, education services, job referrals, and nursing and preschool assistance.
The 0.073-acre property – which was donated to the organization – is currently vacant land.
New Hope is seeking variances for residential density, height and setbacks. The Green Code would allow only two apartments at that site, versus the 12 that are sought, and the building would be limited to three stories, not four, although the 40-foot height complies with the code.
The ZBA will consider the request on Wednesday.
The developer acknowledged in the ZBA application that the density variance is "potentially substantial." But it said that the project's success depends on "maximizing the number of units for residents on-site," so the agency can provide social and programmatic support and "a positive community within the building is formed."
In particular, the agency cited the common gathering and counseling spaces for residents as necessary and key to the project's success. But to incorporate them within a three-story building constrained by the narrow width of the property would require adding a full basement level, which entails "extensive structural shoring and foundation work" that would add at least $250,000 to the project cost. Using four floors within the 40-foot height avoids the need for a deep foundation, but doesn't make the building look higher.
The agency also said it needs to achieve cost efficiencies in construction and operations "given the quantity and configuration proposed." All the units are handicapped-accessible, so they require minimum dimensions.
"Without the requested variances the proposed project would not be programmatically or financially viable to the organization developing it and community of veterans it will serve," the application said.