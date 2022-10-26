Nine Main Street buildings get grants for facade improvements

Nine downtown building projects on Main Street will share $255,000 in state funding for facade and other renovations in the latest round of grants under the Buffalo Main Streets Initiative, Buffalo Place announced Wednesday.

The 2022 awards, which range in size from $8,000 to $35,000, will enable the building owners to renovate retail and restaurant space, create new storefronts, make repairs to windows, tiles, roofs and skylights, and replace elevators.

Recipients include:

• $33,000 for Pete's Place and Flanagan's Foods, a tenant at the Swan Tower at 290 Main St., to expand its restaurant kitchen into a former bank vault space so it can grow and hire more employees. The $66,000 project will include electrical upgrades, a hard-wired walk-in cooler, and expanded prep and storage areas.

• $28,950 for Ellicott Development's Ellicott Square Building at 295 Main, to repair and repaint the wood courtyard windows and install new tile at the South Division Street entrance. The total project cost is $110,000.

• $35,000 for Jerry Nelson's NY 300 Main Investors, owner of the SG Austin Building at 300 Main, to create an elevator shaft and vestibule, and install an elevator to access each floor. The four-story building across from Ellicott Square, which has never had an elevator, once housed a law firm in the upper levels, but it is now vacant, and the $450,000 project will enable the owner to redevelop those floors for office space and apartments.

• $35,000 for the Brisbane Building at 395 Main St., which is owned by Hunt Real Estate Corp.'s Brisbane Realty. Rainbow Apparel had occupied the old Woolworth space on the ground-floor, but it recently closed, so the owners want to renovate the space. The $200,000 project features upgrades to the Main and Washington street facades, including reopening the Washington windows to the street and installing an awning on Main for outdoor dining.

• $30,000 for New Niagara LLC to install a new elevator car and make upgrades at the New Wave Building at 410 Main. The total cost is $125,000.

• $35,000 for Violet Realty, a Hong Kong-based affiliate of Main Liberty Group, to subdivide the first-floor retail space at the Pearl and Court streets corner of the Liberty Building at 424 Main into two distinct storefronts. The $410,880 project includes a full gut and demolition of the existing but outdated space.

• $30,000 for Chawla & Chandrani to replace the roof at the DT Food Mart at 472 Main, as part of a larger-scale historic preservation project that will eventually bring an occupant to the upper floor. It is a $100,000 project.

• $8,050 for the City Fare Cafe at the Hudson Building at 483 Main. The tenant will spend $16,000 to install a glass panel with lighting to brighten the dark entrance space, while also installing a new awning and signage to make the cafe more visible behind the Metro Rail station.

• $20,000 for Carmina Wood Design, to repair its roof and skylight at 487 Main, to prevent leaking and water damage.

In all, Buffalo Place – which administered the $300,000 grant from the state – received 11 applications requesting a total of $426,000, and used an advisory committee of downtown architectural, code enforcement, finance and environmental experts to whittle down the selections.

This is the sixth round of Buffalo Main Streets funding, which has provided $2.1 million to support 53 projects totaling $5.3 million in cost. Six projects are still open from the last grant round in 2020, while one is still being closed out from 2018.