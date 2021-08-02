Nick Sinatra's West Utica condo project at former Cadet Cleaners goes back through wash cycle

Developer Nick Sinatra's Atlantic Central condo project in the Elmwood Village is not going forward as originally proposed and approved, after the firm decided to redesign its plan to potentially maintain a building it initially wanted to demolish.

Sinatra & Co. Real Estate, in partnership with Phil Nanula's Essex Homes of WNY, had planned to construct a new four-story condominium building at 169 W. Utica St., with 54 for-sale units and indoor parking.

The 101,700-square-foot building was to feature condos on all four above-ground floors, including some two-story townhouse-style units, and would have had one level of 95 indoor parking spaces underneath, partly below grade because of the slope of the ground. The developers received approval for the $22.4 million project from both the city Zoning Board of Appeals and the Planning Board as of early 2019.

But the project also included demolition and remediation of the two-story brick building that formerly housed Cadet Cleaners and was then used as a self-storage facility from 2011 to 2015. The 45,000-square-foot structure has been vacant since then, and Sinatra acquired the 1.12-acre site in 2016.