Nick Sinatra wants tax breaks for Elmwood apartments

"It will be a substantial renovation down to the existing plasters and studs," with a "double-loaded corridor" on all four floors, Sinatra wrote in the application.

Sinatra is seeking $106,050 in sales tax breaks from the ECIDA, which will hold a public hearing on the request at 9 a.m. Aug. 23 at its 95 Perry St. offices. The project already has written support from Common Council Member David Rivera, Sinatra noted.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The developer said it's been redeveloping two other big apartment complexes at the corners of Elmwood with Summer and North streets for the past three years.

The building was constructed in 1920, initially as apartments, but has been used mostly as office space for the last 50 years. It's been unoccupied for the last eight years.

"This commercial facility had been neglected since before Sinatra and Co. purchased the property, and is ripe for redevelopment into a mixed-use, mixed-income property," Sinatra wrote. "We strongly feel this building will support further residents looking to move into the area between the Elmwood Village and downtown."