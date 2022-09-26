 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nick Sinatra sells Fenton Village Apartments to Symphony Management

The Fenton Village apartments at the corner of West Ferry and Main streets are part of the “red-hot” residential real estate market in the city, developer Nick Sinatra said.

 Buffalo News file photo
It was one of his first major investments in Buffalo, but developer Nick Sinatra has sold the Fenton Village Apartments to Symphony Property Management for $7.3 million as he focuses on other projects.

Sinatra sold the 33-unit complex at 935-945 W. Ferry St., between Main Street and Linwood Avenue, to the Buffalo-based firm owned by Timothy LeBoeuf. The deal includes six properties – the two on West Ferry, as well as 1514, 1516, 1524 and 1526 Main.

Sinatra had purchased the onetime hotel-turned-apartment building in 2011 for $700,000. Sinatra viewed his $5 million rehabilitation of the Fenton as a hallmark project for Sinatra & Co. Real Estate, converting a dilapidated, boarded-up site into  apartments and commercial space.

In this file photo, developer Nick Sinatra shows one of the apartments in the former Fenton Hotel, built in the late 1890s for the Pan-American Exposition.

Fenton now features one- and two-bedroom apartments that rent for $1,300 to $1,600 per month.

"Although it has performed tremendously, the timing made sense to sell," said Sinatra Vice President of Development Matt Connors. "We made a big gamble on this redevelopment at Main and West Ferry in 2011 and are pleased to know others value what we created with this sale."

Symphony owns 2,000 apartments and 150,000 square feet of commercial space. Its holdings include Fireside, Coventry, Brookhaven and Park Lane luxury apartments, Park Place Collegiate Apartments, the Red Jacket affordable housing, Linwood and Park Lane South senior apartments, two senior and disabled communities, and commercial space in Buffalo, Amherst and Orchard Park.

Sinatra, meanwhile, has expanded significantly to include office, retail, commercial and residential properties in Western and Upstate New York, Chicago, Indiana and Florida, with more than 5,000 apartments and nearly 1 million square feet of commercial real estate locally. His $550 million portfolio includes the Phoenix Brewery, Spaulding Building, Mid-City Apartments, Ingleside Apartments and Market Arcade in Buffalo.

Currently, he is partnering with Ellicott Development Co. on a $150 million venture to transform the former Women's & Children's Hospital of Buffalo campus into the Elmwood Crossing redevelopment.

