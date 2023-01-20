Niagara University grows food marketing program with 'who’s who' of industry leaders

Ashley Decker had just transferred from Baylor University in Texas to Niagara University in Lewiston to be close to home in 2018 when she found her future career.

She was already interested in marketing and realized she wanted to live and work back home in Buffalo. She learned Niagara had a unique partnership with food industry giants Rich Products, Wegmans and others to produce talent to feed a big segment of the job market that was hungry for growth.

Western New York has some 1,200 companies involved in food manufacturing, distribution, retailing and/or warehousing, putting it in the top five markets for the industry nationally, according to Niagara’s Food Marketing Center of Excellence.

One of Decker's professors, Peggy Choong, suggested that if she wanted to stay in Western New York, she could differentiate herself from other marketing majors by gaining a food industry focus through Niagara’s specialized program.

“She introduced me to the different classes and industry experiences, and within 10 minutes she sold me on it,” Decker said. “I changed my major that day.”

Through the Niagara center of excellence, Decker became the first recipient of an International Food Service Manufacturing Association scholarship and landed an internship at Rich Products. After graduating in 2019, she was hired by Rich as a digital marketing coordinator and has since been promoted twice, most recently to associate digital integrated and performance marketing manager.

Decker’s experience illustrates exactly what Niagara’s Food Marketing Center of Excellence has worked to achieve – building strong partnerships with a growing local industry that provides a direct pipeline to employment that benefits students, the region and the companies involved.

Founding partner Rich Products has hired about 40 Niagara graduates through the program and helps cultivate their careers to retain them. While working at Rich, Decker went on to earn an MBA in food marketing at Niagara, further accelerating her career.

With college enrollments in decline, partnering with large employers to train their future workers has become a key goal of higher education. Niagara’s food industry program was ahead of the game, planting the first seeds 10 years ago and nurturing the program to address changing industry trends and workforce needs.

It began in the brain of Bill Chiodo, a food retail expert for Affinity Group Retail, in 2013. A friend had recruited Chiodo onto the advisory board of St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, considered one of the world’s best food marketing schools. Chiodo found it “hilarious” that his hometown of Buffalo had a far bigger food market, “but no funnel for people to join the industry.”

“Rich, one of the largest food companies in the world, is headquartered here,” Chiodo said. “Wegmans is one of the best employers in the country. Tops [Markets] is a Top 20 here – and anyplace else it would be a Top 10. Yet we had no food industry pipeline here. It drove me nuts.”

Chiodo began talking to universities about creating a program, and Niagara was “ecstatic around the idea,” he said. Food companies were also enthusiastic. The center has since grown from a few large partners to “a who’s who of food industry leaders,” he said.

Mark Frascatore, dean of Niagara’s Holzschuh College of Business Administration, said the center of excellence is involved with “every major food company in Western New York, with every major retailer represented on our advisory board.”

It has also gained attention from companies outside the region, including Pepsico, Big Chicken and the Clorox Co. Its biggest event of the year, the Food Marketing Summit held each fall, attracts about 250 food industry representatives, “about half from the marketplace and half from outside Western New York,” Chiodo said.

In recent years, the program has expanded to include other disciplines and resources, said Jaime McKeon, senior vice president for demand creation at Rich Products and a founding member of the Food Marketing Center of Excellence advisory board.

McKeon said the center’s first focus was to produce food marketing pros like Dexter, but they realized there is room to groom all kinds of talent, from accounting to communications to human resources to data analytics, for careers in food.

The center of excellence now has a Food Industry Leadership Program open to students of all majors that offers myriad experiences, from national conferences, trade shows and competitions to company tours that take students to see how the sausage gets made – or the pizza, soda, pasta or baked goods, for that matter.

“The field trips alone are amazing,” Dexter said. “You might have class at Whole Foods one day and be at Rich Products making pizza the next. So it’s a changing environment from the classroom where you are learning something new and very hands-on.”

McKeon said the close relationships with industry keep the program relevant as it has adapted to enormous change.

Since it started, marketing, purchasing and most business-to-business interactions have all gone digital. E-commerce, branding and consumer analytics have transformed with new technologies. Sustainability has become more of a necessity than a concern. Nutrition and “food as medicine” have become important health care issues.

Generation Z has played a big role, embracing vegetarian, vegan and organic, demanding more “plant-forward” offerings as well as sustainable packaging and green practices from companies they support. They use social media as creative outlets for food content sharing that generates excitement for innovation and new products.

“We can help students see that their interest in food offers opportunities from a career perspective,” McKeon said. “The talent wars have only increased since the pandemic,” and we are always looking for creative ways to build that pipeline to fuel our growth ambitions, build connections across the industry and create a win for students by readying them for careers.”

The pandemic also brought the phrase “supply chain” into the vernacular, bringing visibility to a previously overlooked segment of the industry. In response, Niagara added a Center for Supply Chain Excellence to teach skills like logistics, transportation management and global trade.

“I don’t want to thank the pandemic for anything, but five years ago nobody knew what supply chain was,” Frascatore said. “Now we have parents at open houses saying, ‘So what’s this new supply chain thing?’”

Another pandemic trend that stuck around: Snacking.

“With people working from home, snacking exploded," McKeon said, "I think because we were all trapped in these small rooms, we needed to go down and snack because we didn’t have time for a full meal. And consumers, especially Gen Z, still want to indulge. They want to treat themselves, but with smaller, healthy portions.”

Chiodo said the creative side of food is fueling more entrepreneurship locally than any other industry. The center of excellence has just added a mentoring program to pair students with members of its advisory board who can help them pursue their goals and ideas.

“It is just out of this world to have people on the senior level of the food industry serve as mentors to our students,” Chiodo said. “We are really proud to have built this program and it’s something the entire industry here should be proud of.”

Decker said she’s so proud of the center of excellence that she talks it up to everyone she meets. One person who listened: her younger sister, who followed her to Niagara to pursue the same career.