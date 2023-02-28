Niagara University and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center are teaming up to offer paid internships at the hospital to Niagara students in virtually any field of study that applies to health care, the university and medical center announced Tuesday.

The new Career Pathways Program aims to address the critical shortage of nurses across the region, but also to provide workforce opportunities for students in other disciplines, including accounting, human resources and marketing.

“This is significant because when most people think of health care systems, they think of doctors and nurses, but the breadth of career opportunities is enormous in health care,” said Joe Ruffalo, CEO of NFMMC. “There are information technology, social work, finance, project management, quality control, revenue cycle management, biomed, food services, just to name a few of the over 200 diverse career opportunities available in a health care system.”

Niagara University President Rev. James Maher said the school and the hospital have been teaming up for years on revitalization initiatives for the Niagara Falls area, more recently with an eye to workforce development.

Many nursing students at Niagara already get some of their required clinical experience at the hospital, and the medical center recently began offering mentorships for Niagara students in other disciplines, Maher said.

Last fall, Niagara alum Bill Gacioch and his wife, Nancy, made a $3.5 million gift to the university that will help fund paid internships for students, Maher said. The John R. Oishei Foundation also provided a grant to support Niagara’s partnership with the hospital on paid work opportunities there, Maher said.

University and industry partnerships have become a buzzword in higher education as schools competing for a declining pool of students look to offer smoother and more supportive pipelines into jobs and meet the workforce needs of area employers.

The need is especially pressing in nursing, a field that was already experiencing a worker shortage made worse by Covid-19. The stress on nurses, especially in the first year of the pandemic, led many to leave the field or retire early.

Ruffalo said Western New York is projected to experience a 32% shortage of nurses in the next 10 years.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

“The Pathway Program is not going to solve this problem, but it’s certainly going to help,” he said.

The Niagara University nursing internships began three weeks ago, with seven of eight nursing interns hired so far, said Joann Pelligrino, chief nursing officer at NFMMC. She said the interns have only worked a few days and are so enthusiastic that some are already requesting unpaid volunteer hours to gain more experience.

Christine Verni, dean of Niagara University’s college of nursing, said that besides getting real-life experience, the nursing students are receiving help preparing for their nursing licensure exam (NCLEX) as well as learning resiliency skills.

“Joann’s team is providing training or education on topics that are really important for the NCLEX, but also really important for health care systems across the world,” Verni said.

“Just this week we were watching some simulated scenarios regarding shock, and we noticed some gaps in terms of how students recognized and managed shock,” Verni said. “We know that health outcomes are poor if nurses can’t recognize the signs of shock … so we then have conversations about how Joann’s team can upskill the nursing students in this area.”

Niagara also just hired a nurse resilience and retention officer to train students to recognize stressors that can lead to nurses making errors, experiencing burnout or leaving the discipline, Verni said.

Pelligrino said the ability to pay student interns to get valuable experience has generated excitement among the interns as well as doctors and nurses who want Niagara interns to put in some work time assisting their teams, which will result in students gaining experience on multidisciplinary teams.

Niagara University nursing student Mackenzie Fassett, who is preparing to graduate and take her licensing exam in May, was the first intern hired under the Pathways Program. She said her experience has been “absolutely amazing.”

“I’ve been here for three weeks and I’ve been in the ICU and the tele-health floor, and I loved it,” she said. “I can’t wait to come back. And I plan on going basically everywhere in the hospital, but I’m really excited for the mental health units, the emergency department and the cardiac center.”

Fassett said her clinical experience at Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo and now her internship at Niagara Falls Memorial has made her realize she wants to go into pediatric critical care, maybe in a neonatal ICU.

“These programs have helped perfect my skills and prepare for real life,” she said. “I’ve made connections with these hospitals and I’m excited and nervous to graduate in May. I’m excited to start my real life and to go into nursing and be working for the next 50 years.”