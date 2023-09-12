After more than 25 years of investing in and redeveloping a stretch of Niagara Street in Buffalo, businessman and landlord William Breeser has set his sights on using seven parcels on Niagara, Breckenridge and Gelston streets for a redevelopment project that will bring ground-floor retail space and apartments to the neighborhood.

The 1.1-acre site is located at 1225-1227, 1233, 1239 and 1245 Niagara St., 82-90 Breckenridge and 72 and 76 Gelston. That's diagonally across from Rich Products Corp.'s headquarters complex and one block east of the Niagara Thruway and Niagara River.

The overall property consists of three two-story houses, a pair of two-story frame buildings, a two-story brick building and a three-story brick building

Breeser is still working on "future plans" for the project, which is in the preliminary design stages, according to his subdivision application to the city to consolidate the properties into three parcels.

"At this point, I have no specific plans," he said. "I am trying to gather information and consider options."

The project would not use the entire site, which sits in the Upper Black Rock Historic District.

Rather, he wants to break out portions of the lots at 1225-1227 Niagara and 82-90 Breckenridge to create a new 0.1-acre parcel at the corner, which will separate a recently renovated three-story building that is 150 years old. To the north, he wants to separate part of the properties at 1239 and 1245 Niagara for a 0.3-acre parcel, on which to maintain an existing two-story brick building.

In the middle, the remaining portions of those properties will be consolidated with all of 1233 Niagara, 72 Gelston and 76 Gelston, into a 0.7-acre parcel that will contain the new construction venture.

"Overall, the site will be transformed into a thriving mixed-use property while also preserving its historic character within the Upper Black Rock Historic District," according to the letter of intent from attorney Lindsey E. Haubenreich, who represents Breeser. The project "will restore the site to become a productive use as both a residential and commercial neighborhood, which will enhance the neighborhood."

Breeser, who also owns Better Wire Products on New Babcock Street, is a Buffalo native and Canisius College graduate who has been investing in the Niagara corridor since the 1990s. Through his Beeser Group, he owns a collection of companies in manufacturing, real estate signage and office accessories – including McDonald Products, Prestige Office Accessories and Smith Metal Arts, as well as his Breeser Real Estate & Enterprises.

He owns at least eight buildings, including the home of Resurgence Brewing Co. at 1250 Niagara St., as well as 1255 Niagara, where retail tenant Local Honey received an Erie County Storefront Revitalization Grant for a series of improvements that includes construction of a handicapped-accessibility ramp.

Breeser has demolished buildings at 82 Gelston and 1233 Niagara, while additional structures at 1239 Niagara and 72-76 Gelston are slated for demolition, with permit applications filed with the city. He also plans to register the project site for environmental remediation under the state Brownfield Cleanup Program, which would qualify the project for tax credits. That's easier to do when it's a single property, however.

The subdivision was approved by the Buffalo Planning Board on Monday. Breeser will come back to the panel later with a full plan.