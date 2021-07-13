Niagara Street film studio plans faster – but smaller – expansion

"There’s been immense pressure for studio spaces around the United States," Murrett said. "Thus the owner’s willingness to advance the entire buildout at this point in time, but in a slightly different configuration."

No changes are planned to the interior support space or the exterior elevations of the building, and the number of people in the building or on site is not expected to change, Murrett said. However, the overall building will now be 18% bigger – at 67,000 square feet in size, with the larger studio pushed to the east side while the smaller stages are "tucked in the core," he added.

"We have made modifications not only to satisfy our investors but also to react to the marketplace and post-Covid adjustments that have happened in the industry," Quinn told the Buffalo Planning Board Monday.

New technology in filmmaking, particularly the use of a video wall system that "basically replaces the green screen approach," is one reason for the change. And by using smaller stages, he added, Great Point's clients would be able to work on three scenes at once, while also isolating people more for social distancing and safety.

"This gives us a much more diverse operation," he said. "It's also oriented toward streaming rather than a big movie, although we could do a big movie."