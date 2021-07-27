 Skip to main content
Niagara Street film studio plan needs a little more time
top story

Niagara Street film studio plan needs a little more time

  • Updated
Great Point Media Niagara Studio

A rendering shows where the complex will be located on Niagara Street, across from Rich Products.

 Provided photo

A film studio set for Niagara Street will have to wait a little longer before putting its plan into action.

The Buffalo Planning Board tabled Great Point Media's plan to expand its proposed 57,700-square-foot Niagara Studio sooner than expected – but with less than previously envisioned.

The British production company plans to add two 5,000-square-foot sound stages to the 20,000-square-foot stage and support space that was already approved.

The original plan called for another 20,000 square feet, but technology has changed, film studios need more space now, and they want smaller spaces to give them more options for film, television and streaming production, said Kevin D. Murrett of Architectural Resources, the project architect.

The larger studio will now shift to the eastern end of the building, with the two smaller stages immediately to the west, with a corridor in between that links all three.

There are no changes to the public mural or the support spaces fronting on West Ferry and Niagara streets, including the dressing rooms, production and set shops, creative spaces and offices. And the greenspace along West Avenue will increase, since the building footprint will be reduced.

However, the surface parking lot to the south of the building, where vehicles will deliver materials to the site, will now wrap around to the east side, as an extension of the studio for outdoor film shooting, as well as staging the actor dressing and makeup trailers.

That and changes to the ground-floor transparency require modifications to the zoning variances, so the Planning Board has to wait until September before ruling on the site plan.



