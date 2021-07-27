Niagara Street film studio plan needs a little more time

A film studio set for Niagara Street will have to wait a little longer before putting its plan into action.

The Buffalo Planning Board tabled Great Point Media's plan to expand its proposed 57,700-square-foot Niagara Studio sooner than expected – but with less than previously envisioned.

The British production company plans to add two 5,000-square-foot sound stages to the 20,000-square-foot stage and support space that was already approved.

The original plan called for another 20,000 square feet, but technology has changed, film studios need more space now, and they want smaller spaces to give them more options for film, television and streaming production, said Kevin D. Murrett of Architectural Resources, the project architect.

The larger studio will now shift to the eastern end of the building, with the two smaller stages immediately to the west, with a corridor in between that links all three.

There are no changes to the public mural or the support spaces fronting on West Ferry and Niagara streets, including the dressing rooms, production and set shops, creative spaces and offices. And the greenspace along West Avenue will increase, since the building footprint will be reduced.