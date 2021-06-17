Niagara Jet Adventures sold to company that operates Canadian boat rides at Falls

Niagara Jet Adventures, the Youngstown-based jet boat ride, has been sold to a company that is part of the Hornblower Group, which operates the Canadian boat rides to the base of Niagara Falls.

The deal was made last month, said Greg Bechkos, regional director of marketing for City Cruises. It's a subsidiary of City Experiences, the Hornblower company that took over the jet boat ride. He declined to disclose the purchase price.

City Experiences operates cruises in San Francisco, Boston, Chicago, London and Toronto.

Niagara Jet Adventures was founded in 2013 by Michael J. Fox of Lewiston and was sold to Brian L. Price in 2016.

The company is operating under its original name this year, but a rebranding is expected in 2022, Bechkos said.

Hornblower's Niagara Falls cruises, which compete with the Maid of the Mist, are shut down because of Ontario pandemic restrictions, but the company hopes to reopen about July 2 if the provincial government approves, Bechkos said.

