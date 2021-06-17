 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Niagara Jet Adventures sold to company that operates Canadian boat rides at Falls
0 comments

Niagara Jet Adventures sold to company that operates Canadian boat rides at Falls

Support this work for $1 a month

Niagara Jet Adventures, the Youngstown-based jet boat ride, has been sold to a company that is part of the Hornblower Group, which operates the Canadian boat rides to the base of Niagara Falls.

The deal was made last month, said Greg Bechkos, regional director of marketing for City Cruises. It's a subsidiary of City Experiences, the Hornblower company that took over the jet boat ride. He declined to disclose the purchase price.

City Experiences operates cruises in San Francisco, Boston, Chicago, London and Toronto.

Niagara Jet Adventures was founded in 2013 by Michael J. Fox of Lewiston and was sold to Brian L. Price in 2016.

LOCAL High water levels HICKEY

During the May 2017 floods, Brian Price, owner of Niagara Jet Adventures in Youngstown, worked on adding to the sandbags in front of his building.

The company is operating under its original name this year, but a rebranding is expected in 2022, Bechkos said.

Hornblower's Niagara Falls cruises, which compete with the Maid of the Mist, are shut down because of Ontario pandemic restrictions, but the company hopes to reopen about July 2 if the provincial government approves, Bechkos said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. inflation stays hot, retail sales cool

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News