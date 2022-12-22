 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Niagara Falls waste hauler is sold to Indianapolis-based company

  • Updated
Frank's Vacuum Truck Service, a Niagara Falls business that hauls industrial waste, has been sold to Indianapolis-based Heritage Transport.

The sale price was not announced.

Heritage plans to retain all of Frank's employees and the company's Niagara Falls location, according to Paramax Corp., which advised on the sale.

Paramax said Frank's and Heritage have had a partnership for over 20 years, with Frank's serving as one of Heritage's largest third-party transportation providers.

The acquisition adds a full transportation line for Heritage, including a fleet of over 150 tankers, tractors, box vans, and vacuum tankers, according to Paramax.

Matt Glynn

