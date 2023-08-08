Efforts to clean up a Niagara County site that was contaminated with waste from the Manhattan Project are poised to take an important first step.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District has awarded a $40 million contract that will begin the cleanup of a radioactive and chemical waste site in Niagara County.

The five-year contract with Enviro-Fix Solutions focuses on the government-owned Niagara Falls Storage Site. It will be the first phase in the full cleanup of the site that will take many more years and an estimated $500 million or more to complete.

"Ultimately, we want the whole site to be clean," said Amy Gaskill, a spokeswoman for the Army Corps of Engineers. "That's the ultimate goal."

The 191-acre Niagara Falls Storage Site is the heart of the original 7,500-acre Lake Ontario Ordnance Works, which was built in 1942 in the towns of Lewiston and Porter. In 1944, the site began to be used to store radioactive residues and other radioactive material from the development of the atomic bomb. Radioactive wastes and residues continued to be brought to the site until 1952.

In 1982, the U.S. Department of Energy began to clean up and consolidate the radioactive wastes and residues in an earthen containment cell built on the property, according to the Army Corps of Engineers. The cell was completed in 1986.

Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, said the awarding of the contract to Enviro-Fix "kicks-off, in a substantial way, a comprehensive cleanup that will exceed a half billion dollars.

"This work begins the transformation of legacy contamination, resulting from the region’s role in World War II nuclear weapon production, into a legacy that leaves a safe and healthy environment for our children and future generations," he said.

The first stage of Enviro-Fix's work, estimated at $12 million, involves cleaning up contaminants outside the containment cell, which is formally called an interim waste containment structure. That will include soil and ground water around the containment cell.

In conjunction with the Army Corps of Engineers, Enviro-Fix will develop a plan to safely remove the materials from the site, Gaskill said. The destination for those materials will be determined as part of the planning process. The plan is expected be finalized in the fall.

The Army Corps of Engineers plans to hold a public information session in February 2024 about the remediation. The meeting will inform the public about how the materials will be safely removed and what routes will be used, Gaskill said.

Plans call for Enviro-Fix's work on the first phase to get under way in spring and be completed in the fall. The remainder of the $40 million contract will go toward add-on costs or incidental expenses that arise.

"The goal by the fall of next year is to have everything outside of that containment structure fully cleaned up," Gaskill said.

The Army Corps of Engineers will take the same approach to subsequent phases of the project, including developing a work plan and briefing the public and other stakeholders, he said.

In 2021, the Army Corps of Engineers awarded a $35 million contract to JE Architects/Engineers, a New York City-based architectural and engineering firm, to design the removal plan for nuclear waste and other contaminants.

"What they're going to do, they're putting a design together for how we're going to clean up what's under that structure" at the Niagara Falls Storage Site, Gaskill said.

The timeline for that stage of the project won't be known until the design is complete, she added.

"It's going to take a bit of time to make sure we do that safely and correctly and keep people informed all along the way what we're doing," Gaskill said.

Enviro-Fix is a joint venture between Perma-Fix Environmental Services, which is based in Atlanta, and ECC of Burlingame, Calif., Perma-Fix is a nuclear services company. ECC is a construction and remediation firm.

"This selection highlights our technical capabilities and prior success in remediating such sites and safely disposing of hazardous materials," said Mark Duff, Perma-Fix's CEO.

A spokesman for Perma-Fix said it has not yet been determined how many people the Enviro-Fix joint venture will employ for the Lewiston project.