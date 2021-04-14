Niagara Falls project now filled with tenants, sparking optimism for other downtown plans

A project that has filled three historic buildings with tenants shows a market for living in downtown Niagara Falls, Mayor Robert M. Restaino said.

TM Montante announced Tuesday that its project at 616 Niagara St. has been completely rented, with the last of 17 apartments finding a tenant.

"It's fabulous news, and it shows that we are headed in a direction where there is a demand for downtown living," Restaino said. "The property at 616 Niagara is beautifully developed by TM Montante."

The Town of Tonawanda developer bought three vacant three-story buildings after responding to a city request for proposals in 2017.

Construction started in late 2018 on a makeover that cost between $5 million and $6 million, company president Chris Campos said. Work was completed about a year later.

Two of the buildings shared a wall and the third was connected to the others with a newly built one-story atrium.

The ground floor was filled by the Niagara Global Tourism Institute and its TReC coworking site, along with F Bites, described by Campos as "a very nice, well-run and popular cafe."