Niagara Falls program aims to replenish supply of nursing assistants one class at a time

"When you're in home care, you're on call all the time," she said. "You don't know what hours you're going to be working. If somebody doesn't show up, you end up stuck there for days. I just needed something. It's more stable in a facility."

LaForme expressed interest in advancing to become a licensed practical nurse, noting some of the recruiters she's talked to have mentioned a paid program to advance into that role.

And that's what the administrators behind the housing authority program are hoping to hear.

In fact, at the ceremony Thursday, they presented each graduate with a certificate, a stethoscope and a gift bag. Inside the bag was a coffee mug and a nurse's planner – a reminder to plan for the future.

"We want you to go from CNA to beyond," Angela L. Smith said. "We know you're going further than this. This is just the first step for the rest of your lives."

And while the first class of students moves on, the Niagara Falls program will start its next class near the end of this month.

That means another graduation ceremony is just around the corner in April.

