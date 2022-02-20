Niagara Falls program aims to replenish supply of nursing assistants one class at a time

The first five people in a new nursing assistant training program in Niagara Falls just graduated, and they already have several job offers on the table from Western New York nursing homes.
"They were calling practically from the first week to try to recruit them into being interested in their facility," said Roxanne Smith, the program's instructor. "So they're a very crucial part of the health care team."
Such is the demand for a limited supply of health care workers.
With that in mind, more programs have popped up to try to replenish the pipeline. For instance, the grant-funded program in Niagara Falls, which was created by the Niagara Falls Housing Authority in collaboration with Orleans/Niagara BOCES and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, seeks to put a dent in the staffing pinch rocking the health care system and elevate employment prospects for low-income residents with limited access to training opportunities.
The program graduated its first five students in a ceremony in Niagara Falls on Thursday and more free six-week classes will be scheduled throughout the year in an effort to bring about 80 new certified nursing assistants into the local job market.
Many more are needed, but it's a start.
Western New York health care employers will be there, waiting. All are constantly hiring, aiming to fill staffing gaps exacerbated by a pandemic that has further exhausted staff, pushing some to switch fields, take early retirement and stretch their savings or jump into high-dollar travel work.
Despite all that hiring, employment in the Buffalo Niagara metro area's health care and social assistance sector remains below pre-pandemic levels. The sector had an estimated 74,800 workers in December, a high for 2021 but still well below the 80,400 recorded in February 2020, according to state Labor Department data.
In lieu of permanent solutions, the state has dispatched National Guard members across the state to nursing homes in recent months to support staff. Whereas those are short-term fixes, the program in Niagara Falls trains residents to become certified nursing assistants – a key ancillary support role that is expected to grow by 8% nationally over the next decade – in the hope that they will advance into higher-paying health care jobs.
The National Guard members will work in areas such as housekeeping and dietary services – two areas that have been hit hard by staff turnover because of wage pressure from other occupations where pay has been rising in the battle to attract workers.
That's what Niagara Falls resident and program graduate Shavon Jackson, 31, plans to do, hoping to eventually become a licensed practical nurse or registered nurse.
"I want to become a nurse, a registered nurse, like my mother," she said. "So this is the foot in the door."
Programs rise to meet need
The housing authority's nursing assistant training program got off the ground with $226,000 in funding last year from the Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York Blue Fund — one of 12 health-based projects in Western New York to get grants.
In the same funding round, United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia received $200,000 to support licensed practical nurse training for low-income and rural residents in Genesee County, and the WNY Women's Foundation got $100,000 for a program to help move single mothers and their children out of poverty into high-demand health care jobs.
The largest individual grant, for $290,000, was awarded to Crisis Services, to expand its 24-hour crisis hotline program to include text and chat functions.
And more programs have popped up recently.
Just last month, nursing home operators at the McGuire Group, VestraCare and RCA Healthcare Management/Absolut Care announced a host of partnerships with local colleges, including paid certified nursing assistant training programs.
Despite the need for workers, the Niagara Falls Housing Authority wasn't sure what to expect with enrollment in the inaugural program and was "very happy" five students signed up for the first class that started Jan. 11, said Angela L. Smith, the authority's deputy executive director.
"Going into health care is very difficult, so you have to salute yourselves and give yourselves a round of applause," Smith said to graduates at the ceremony Thursday in the authority's Doris Jones Family Resource Building in Niagara Falls, attended by four of the five students.
The program's last week includes hand-on, clinical experience at Niagara Falls Memorial's Schoellkopf Health Center, which is now hoping to pick up some of the new graduates.
"As with many nursing homes in the industry we are always looking to grow our CNA ranks to provide the best quality care for our residents at Schoellkopf," said Alexander Collichio, vice president of human resources at Niagara Falls Memorial. "Our goal is to have all of the graduates from our CNA training program join the Niagara Memorial family and assist them to build a career in healthcare."
Just the start
Program graduate Jill LaForme, a 44-year-old Niagara Falls resident, said Schoellkopf is just one of the job offers she and her fellow students have received.
She also mentioned offers from the McGuire Group and Erie County Medical Center, all the roles ranging in pay from $15 to $16 an hour but likely to rise before long to $18. Some also are offering sign-on bonuses and opportunities to eventually progress into higher-paying roles.
For LaForme, who recently moved to Niagara Falls from Appleton, it was the prospect of landing a more stable position with benefits that lured her to the program. She had previously worked in home care for about five years, grinding out grueling 80-hour work weeks for just $12 an hour.
"When you're in home care, you're on call all the time," she said. "You don't know what hours you're going to be working. If somebody doesn't show up, you end up stuck there for days. I just needed something. It's more stable in a facility."
LaForme expressed interest in advancing to become a licensed practical nurse, noting some of the recruiters she's talked to have mentioned a paid program to advance into that role.
And that's what the administrators behind the housing authority program are hoping to hear.
In fact, at the ceremony Thursday, they presented each graduate with a certificate, a stethoscope and a gift bag. Inside the bag was a coffee mug and a nurse's planner – a reminder to plan for the future.
"We want you to go from CNA to beyond," Angela L. Smith said. "We know you're going further than this. This is just the first step for the rest of your lives."
And while the first class of students moves on, the Niagara Falls program will start its next class near the end of this month.
That means another graduation ceremony is just around the corner in April.
