Niagara Falls Memorial's Health Home announces affiliation with BestSelf

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has formed a partnership for its Health Home program, allowing it to streamline administrative functions and boost care to Medicaid-eligible clients with chronic medical conditions in Niagara County.
The medical center said its Health Home service will become a care management agency under BestSelf Health Home and, in turn, receive management services from Health Homes of Upstate New York.
Sheila Kee, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Niagara Falls Memorial, said Health Home will still be part of the medical center, but will be affiliated with BestSelf.
Until now, the medical center's Health Home was an independent operation, leaving it on its own to train workers, navigate state regulations and stay updated on changing technologies. Meanwhile, other companies operating in the space got increasingly sophisticated in recent years.
"It will give us the organizational bandwidth and strength that we need," Kee said. "By having that kind of assistance, we’ll be able to spend higher-quality time on serving the people who need our services."
"To try to do all this by ourselves when you know there are organizations that have really gotten good at this, it’s a no-brainer," she said. "We need to take advantage of the best possible training and technology that are available, and that’s what we’re trying to do."
Niagara Falls Memorial's Health Home is a coordinated care management program that provides services to those with Medicaid or who are Medicaid eligible and have chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, asthma, obesity and substance abuse. Other qualifying conditions include serious mental illness or HIV/AIDS diagnosis. Those who enroll in a Health Home are matched with a care manager.
Kee said there are 2,300 adults in the group's adult Health Home service. Employees navigate services for clients, coordinate their care and check in with them regularly. In addition, workers sometimes go out and buy groceries and deliver them to some clients, she added.
"We want to be able to focus more of our efforts on helping people," Kee said.
BestSelf Health Home is part of BestSelf Behavioral Health, one of Western New York's largest community-based mental health organizations.
The region's largest community-based mental health organization plans to consolidate its administrative offices, staff and Child Advocacy Center to the facility.
"We are very pleased Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center Health Home is joining our BestSelf Health Home," said BestSelf Behavioral Health President and CEO Elizabeth Woike-Ganga said in a statement. "The partnership will allow us to expand the reach of services we can provide to the community."
Kee said Niagara Falls Memorial's Health Home has about 50 employees, who are expected to benefit from training and resources gained through the affiliation with BestSelf.
She expects to start the training around December, and have it fully implemented by April.
Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com.