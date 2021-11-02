Niagara Falls Memorial's Health Home announces affiliation with BestSelf

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has formed a partnership for its Health Home program, allowing it to streamline administrative functions and boost care to Medicaid-eligible clients with chronic medical conditions in Niagara County.

The medical center said its Health Home service will become a care management agency under BestSelf Health Home and, in turn, receive management services from Health Homes of Upstate New York.

Sheila Kee, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Niagara Falls Memorial, said Health Home will still be part of the medical center, but will be affiliated with BestSelf.

Until now, the medical center's Health Home was an independent operation, leaving it on its own to train workers, navigate state regulations and stay updated on changing technologies. Meanwhile, other companies operating in the space got increasingly sophisticated in recent years.

"It will give us the organizational bandwidth and strength that we need," Kee said. "By having that kind of assistance, we’ll be able to spend higher-quality time on serving the people who need our services."