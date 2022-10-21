Niagara Falls Memorial remains independent. But after Covid, can it stay on its own?

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has been independent since its founding in 1895, when 200 residents saw the need for a hospital in the city of Niagara Falls.

The question is: Following a pandemic that strained health care like never before, can one of Western New York's last independent hospitals remain on its own in the future?

"Could we continue to be independent? We probably could, but many of the services here would be stripped away," longtime President and CEO Joseph A. Ruffolo said. "The pandemic – once every 100 years – had to happen on our watch, but the goal is to have a full-service health care delivery system, a high-quality system here with all of the services that are presently here to continue and to grow."

"That's the goal. I don't want to divest this and divest that, and cut this and cut that," he added. "We're talking about people's lives."

Ruffolo, who marks 20 years as CEO next month, said there is no deal or merger on the table today, but he speaks like someone who is weighing the future of the medical center where he once washed pots and pans as a teenager.

He notes that Niagara Falls Memorial is talking to the state about securing funding through the Vital Access Provider program, which provides operating assistance to financially distressed health care facilities willing to redesign or transform to reach financial stability. For Niagara Falls Memorial, which chewed through its reserves during the pandemic, such a state injection could be just what the doctor ordered.

In many ways, the medical center already is a rarity, given the consolidation that has ripped through the health care industry in recent years. Two-thirds of all U.S. hospitals were part of a larger system as of 2017, compared with 53% in 2005, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis.

Fewer independent hospitals remain today and the pandemic's lingering financial effect could bring facilities still going it alone under the umbrella of larger health networks, which are always eager to gain scale, market share and leverage that can be deployed when negotiating payment rates with insurers.

Staying independent amid these pressure-packed forces is no small task, especially for a facility such as Niagara Falls Memorial that operates in one of the most impoverished parts of Western New York.

Look behind the scenes at Niagara Falls Memorial and, despite its independence, it has developed partnerships like no other local entity for services with the area's other health providers. And it'd be difficult to find many other hospitals with a more battle-tested executive team, which includes Ruffolo, Chief Operating Officer Sheila K. Kee and Chief Financial Officer Richard Braun Jr.

"They've got probably the most experienced management team in the market – and I'm including the big health systems," said Larry Zielinski, a health care administration expert at University at Buffalo who worked with Ruffolo at Children's Hospital of Buffalo in the 1990s. "They've got a long history, and they're good at what they do."

But what will the next chapter hold?

'Be like Switzerland'

Over the years, other health systems have inquired about merging with or acquiring Niagara Falls Memorial.

Even before Ruffolo took the reins in November 2002, Niagara Falls Memorial was fresh off a messy attempt to combine with Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston, then part of massive Catholic health system Ascension Health. In 2006, the state's Berger Commission recommended Niagara Falls Memorial and Mount St. Mary's explore a merger again, efforts that ultimately failed because of philosophical differences over reproductive services.

And the inquisitive calls have continued in the years since, Ruffolo said.

While Niagara Falls Memorial has remained an independent nonprofit, the medical center's longtime strategy has been to partner with the area's other health providers to bring specialized – and sustainable – services closer to home, so local residents don't have to travel for expert care. That collaborative history, Ruffolo said, is a major point of pride for the medical center.

"The strategy for us was to kind of be like Switzerland – try to be neutral to all parties – because every system has a number of excellent services," Ruffolo said. "Once you align yourself with one system, it's very difficult to partner with another system for a particular service."

Walk around the medical center with Ruffolo – who, no, has never been to Switzerland – and those partnerships are around every corner.

There's the Golisano Medical Oncology Center, a partnership between Niagara Falls Memorial and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center that offers hematology, chemotherapy and diagnostics to Niagara County residents who otherwise might have to travel to the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus for treatment.

The Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory is jointly operated by Niagara Falls Memorial, Catholic Health, Kaleida and Erie County Medical Center. It provides residents with a team of cardiologists and specialists who can perform diagnostic and therapeutic procedures – much closer to home than if they had to travel to the Gates Vascular Institute in Buffalo or Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo.

"That was a challenge to get three very large systems to partner with us and do what's right for the community in terms of putting a cardiac cath lab here in Niagara County," Ruffolo said.

And recently, Niagara Falls Memorial announced a new partnership with Southtowns Radiology Associates to support the diagnostic imaging needs of Memorial's patients at the downtown Niagara Falls campus and the center's Summit Healthplex in Wheatfield.

Pandemic hits

Before Ruffolo became CEO at Niagara Falls Memorial, he spent a few years on the road as a consultant, orchestrating financial turnarounds at troubled health systems across the country.

He was able to improve Niagara Falls Memorial's financial outlook, too.

A review of a decade of annual tax filings shows Niagara Falls Memorial's total revenue increased from $89.6 million in 2011 to $129 million in 2020. And, during that decade, the medical center only lost money one year, logging a $2.8 million loss in 2018, though it would have recorded a major loss in 2020 had it not been for millions in federal relief.

Its finances have worsened, however: Ruffolo said the medical center had a loss of about $10 million on revenue of around $125 million last year.

"The pandemic and the post-pandemic pretty much took away all the reserves that we had on the balance sheet," he said.

At one point in late 2021, Ruffolo noted, 35% of the hospital's bed capacity was needed for Covid-19 patients, some of whom needed to stay two or three weeks – given the typical inpatient payment covered a four- or five-day stay, that meant the medical center wasn't being reimbursed for excess days.

Staffing only worsened as the pandemic continued, heightening the need for high-priced travel agency workers.

The medical center's 120-bed nursing home, Schoellkopf Health Center, felt the pinch, too. Schoellkopf, which had typically broken even or eked out $100,000 in annual net income, lost more than $1 million last year, Ruffolo noted.

The nursing home's resident census is recovering, averaging about 105 today versus roughly 110 before the pandemic.

Another positive development: A three-year labor agreement covering more than 680 union employees – about 70% of Niagara Falls Memorial's workforce – was ratified early this month, a contract that includes wage increases, pension improvements and sign-on bonuses that leaders hope can boost worker recruitment and retention while lessening the reliance on travelers.

But revenues remain off from pre-pandemic levels.

"The revenue is coming up but not enough to sustain a break-even point, for sure," Ruffolo said. "We've been working with the Health Department since the spring and continue to work with them, with respect to sustaining operations and developing a plan for further transformation to ultimately a sustainable system."

'Something's got to give'

With Ruffolo at the helm, an agile board of directors and longtime employees throughout the payroll, Niagara Falls Memorial has been able to stay independent all these years – though it hasn't been easy.

Longtime board chair James C. Roscetti joked that in some years an increase in the price of stamps could have changed the medical center's financial position.

"We're like the miracle on 10th Street," he said.

Roscetti, whose official position has been "I'll never not be independent," now ponders whether that can last. He said he's now open to ideas he wasn't just six months ago, seeing the pandemic's lingering effect, stagnant Medicaid reimbursement rates and other factors that make him wonder whether Niagara Falls Memorial can get back to even.

"We're open for everything," he said. "Something's got to give. Something's got to happen."

Ruffolo noted the state's Vital Access Provider program, which the medical center is trying to tap into, is to help get a health care facility through a tough period so it can transform into a sustainable operation.

That means it can't be business as usual.

But Roscetti and Ruffolo won't rush into anything that dials back the partnerships and services they've spent so much time building up.

Asked point-blank whether Niagara Falls Memorial can remain independent in the future, Ruffolo starts by saying, "I'm not sure."

"Remaining independent, I'm not sure is a financially sustainable model going forward, if we want to continue to provide a full-service health system here – you know, because what we don't want is a medical desert here," he said. "What we don't want is just an emergency room with 10 observation beds and then everything gets shipped out."