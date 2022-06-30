Niagara Falls mayor, Howard Milstein clash over future park versus data center

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino has a vision for growing the Cataract City's tourism, while keeping visitors in town for longer – and it starts with creating a $150 million "gateway" park downtown, with an ice rink, indoor arena and outdoor amphitheater.

There's just one problem: The city doesn't own the 12 acres of land it is eyeing for its proposed Centennial Park. Howard Milstein's Niagara Falls Redevelopment does. And his firm isn't interested in selling it, even though Restaino says it was an NFR executive who first suggested the location a year ago.

Instead, NFR, which has done little to bring new business or attractions to a prime downtown site that it has controlled for 25 years, has a very different idea. The firm is now is pitching a plan to put a data and technology center on a portion of its property and potentially bring hundreds of jobs to the site.

With the two sides at loggerheads following months of fruitless discussions over the park site – and years of frustration from city officials over Milstein's inactivity – Restaino's administration is proposing to start eminent domain proceedings that would allow the city to gain control of the undeveloped greenspace, at fair market value.

The city hasn't used the legal mechanism in over 20 years. Restaino said the legal proceedings are a means to ensure that conversations continue, by demonstrating an alternative to talks. But NFR calls the move hasty.

“We firmly believe that eminent domain proceedings are not needed, and we oppose such actions as highly premature," NFR Executive Vice President Roger Trevino said in Tuesday's announcement of the data center project, which NFR says it has been discussing with the city for over a year. "Eminent domain can take years and cost taxpayers millions. It would be completely unnecessary in the face of the opportunities we have been discussing.”

Restaino's vision for the park and "events campus" would feature facilities for sports and concerts, along with a water feature with landscaped ramps over a man-made pond, a multi-level parking garage, and a wall-climbing adventure course, not to mention plenty of trees, walking paths and greenspace. He says the land south of Falls Street, between John Daly Boulevard and 10th Street, is a perfect location, as an entrance to the city.

But NFR then unveiled plans to partner with Canadian real estate developer Urbacon on a $1.48 billion project to construct a new state-of-the-art data center – including on land where the city wants to build the park.

"It’s funny how that just popped up to us," said City Councilman Kenneth Tompkins. "Centennial Park was announced a year ago, and now here’s a data center going in the exact same spot."

The proposed new Niagara Digital Campus would be located at the intersection of Rainbow and John B. Daly boulevards, and would feature about 600,000 square feet of "high-security, technologically advanced data-center space." The companies say the project would create 5,600 construction jobs and 550 permanent high-paying jobs, and would be among the largest private development initiatives in the city's history.

And it would effectively negate the city's plan to put the park and events center on that part of the site. "NFR is willing to work with the city on this," said NFR spokesman Jim Haggerty.

As a counteroffer, NFR offered the city 20 acres of land for a park and events center – significantly more space, but at two different corners – plus $250,000 per year for 10 years to cover upkeep and maintenance. It would also pay for the city's excess cost of acquiring any additional land it might need, beyond the cost that the city would have paid for NFR's land.

But NFR doesn't even own all of the land it is proposing for the park, Restaino said. So the city would have to take land from 20 households and two historic Armenian churches, while also relocating the Department of Social Services. Restaino rejected it.

City officials like Restaino and Tompkins are deeply skeptical of NFR's intentions and motivations. NFR owns 142 acres of prime city land, bounded by Daly and Rainbow boulevards, Buffalo Avenue, Portage Road and Niagara Street. The company is controlled by Milstein, a major New York City developer, and chairman and CEO of New York Private Bank & Trust and Emigrant Bank.

Milstein and NFR obtained the property from the city as much as 25 years ago, but the land has mostly sat vacant, although NFR says it has tried repeatedly to market the site and find development partners.

"NFR has spent many years trying to market this property and bring in folks to develop it. This is the ideal partner," Haggerty said.

Restaino and Tompkins, though, question whether the data center will even come to fruition, and suggest it's not the right place for it anyway. NFR's land isn't zoned for a data center, and the city has a moratorium in place on data centers and crypto-currency mining. And Tompkins noted that it's across from a residential neighborhood.

They also wonder if NFR and Urbacon have users lined up or if the project is "speculative" in nature. And they suggest that the permanent job totals wouldn't be close to what NFR projects, since the facility would be largely a server farm that needs technicians and maintenance, not production workers.

"I think of a big center with a lot of computers in it. I don’t see where that brings a lot of jobs," Tompkins said. "And I don’t see where that’s going to draw people to visit Niagara Falls."

