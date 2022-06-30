 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Buffalo News is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Erie County Fair
top story

Niagara Falls mayor, Howard Milstein clash over future park versus data center

  • Updated
  • 0
Centennial Park-NF renderings

These renderings show what the proposed new Centennial Park and events center in Niagara Falls might look like.

 City of Niagara Falls
Support this work for $1 a month

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino has a vision for growing the Cataract City's tourism, while keeping visitors in town for longer – and it starts with creating a $150 million "gateway" park downtown, with an ice rink, indoor arena and outdoor amphitheater.

There's just one problem: The city doesn't own the 12 acres of land it is eyeing for its proposed Centennial Park. Howard Milstein's Niagara Falls Redevelopment does. And his firm isn't interested in selling it, even though Restaino says it was an NFR executive who first suggested the location a year ago.

Instead, NFR, which has done little to bring new business or attractions to a prime downtown site that it has controlled for 25 years, has a very different idea. The firm is now is pitching a plan to put a data and technology center on a portion of its property and potentially bring hundreds of jobs to the site.

With the two sides at loggerheads following months of fruitless discussions over the park site – and years of frustration from city officials over Milstein's inactivity – Restaino's administration is proposing to start eminent domain proceedings that would allow the city to gain control of the undeveloped greenspace, at fair market value.

People are also reading…

Centennial Park-NF layout

The layout of the proposed new Centennial Park and events center in Niagara Falls.

The city hasn't used the legal mechanism in over 20 years. Restaino said the legal proceedings are a means to ensure that conversations continue, by demonstrating an alternative to talks. But NFR calls the move hasty.

“We firmly believe that eminent domain proceedings are not needed, and we oppose such actions as highly premature," NFR Executive Vice President Roger Trevino said in Tuesday's announcement of the data center project, which NFR says it has been discussing with the city for over a year. "Eminent domain can take years and cost taxpayers millions. It would be completely unnecessary in the face of the opportunities we have been discussing.”

Centennial Park-NF diagram

A diagram of the proposed uses of the new Centennial Park and events center in Niagara Falls.

Restaino's vision for the park and "events campus" would feature facilities for sports and concerts, along with a water feature with landscaped ramps over a man-made pond, a multi-level parking garage, and a wall-climbing adventure course, not to mention plenty of trees, walking paths and greenspace. He says the land south of Falls Street, between John Daly Boulevard and 10th Street, is a perfect location, as an entrance to the city.

But NFR then unveiled plans to partner with Canadian real estate developer Urbacon on a $1.48 billion project to construct a new state-of-the-art data center – including on land where the city wants to build the park.

"It’s funny how that just popped up to us," said City Councilman Kenneth Tompkins. "Centennial Park was announced a year ago, and now here’s a data center going in the exact same spot."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month
Centennial Park-NF exterior

Here's a rendering and schematic of what the exterior of the proposed new Centennial Park and events center in Niagara Falls might look like.

The proposed new Niagara Digital Campus would be located at the intersection of Rainbow and John B. Daly boulevards, and would feature about 600,000 square feet of "high-security, technologically advanced data-center space." The companies say the project would create 5,600 construction jobs and 550 permanent high-paying jobs, and would be among the largest private development initiatives in the city's history.

And it would effectively negate the city's plan to put the park and events center on that part of the site. "NFR is willing to work with the city on this," said NFR spokesman Jim Haggerty.

As a counteroffer, NFR offered the city 20 acres of land for a  park and events center – significantly more space, but at two different corners – plus $250,000 per year for 10 years to cover upkeep and maintenance. It would also pay for the city's excess cost of acquiring any additional land it might need, beyond the cost that the city would have paid for NFR's land.

Centennial Park-NF sports

Here's a rendering and schematic of what sports activities might look like inside the proposed new Centennial Park and events center in Niagara Falls.

But NFR doesn't even own all of the land it is proposing for the park, Restaino said. So the city would have to take land from 20 households and two historic Armenian churches, while also relocating the Department of Social Services. Restaino rejected it.

City officials like Restaino and Tompkins are deeply skeptical of NFR's intentions and motivations. NFR owns 142 acres of prime city land, bounded by Daly and Rainbow boulevards, Buffalo Avenue, Portage Road and Niagara Street. The company is controlled by Milstein, a major New York City developer, and chairman and CEO of New York Private Bank & Trust and Emigrant Bank.

391914

Howard P. Milstein owns a large piece of property in Niagara Falls.

Milstein and NFR obtained the property from the city as much as 25 years ago, but the land has mostly sat vacant, although NFR says it has tried repeatedly to market the site and find development partners.

"NFR has spent many years trying to market this property and bring in folks to develop it. This is the ideal partner," Haggerty said.

Centennial Par-NF entertainment

Here's a rendering and schematic of what entertainment activities might look like inside the proposed new Centennial Park and events center in Niagara Falls.

Restaino and Tompkins, though, question whether the data center will even come to fruition, and suggest it's not the right place for it anyway. NFR's land isn't zoned for a data center, and the city has a moratorium in place on data centers and crypto-currency mining. And Tompkins noted that it's across from a residential neighborhood.

They also wonder if NFR and Urbacon have users lined up or if the project is "speculative" in nature. And they suggest that the permanent job totals wouldn't be close to what NFR projects, since the facility would be largely a server farm that needs technicians and maintenance, not production workers.

"I think of a big center with a lot of computers in it. I don’t see where that brings a lot of jobs," Tompkins said. "And I don’t see where that’s going to draw people to visit Niagara Falls."

0 Comments

Tags

Buffalo Next

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Editorial: Milstein wins; Niagara Falls loses

Like anyone else, New York City developer Howard Milstein has every right to challenge the assessment on any part of the vast swaths of land he owns in Niagara Falls. It is the way the system is set up. But it would do for the largest landowner in downtown Niagara Falls to kindly accept his victory and proceed with

Developer Howard Milstein wins assessment challenge on Nabisco in Falls

Developer Howard Milstein wins assessment challenge on Nabisco in Falls

New York City developer Howard Milstein, who owns vast swaths of land in Niagara Falls, won a major legal victory last month after a state judge slashed the assessment on two former Nabisco Co. properties in the Cataract City – even reducing one of them to zero. Milstein’s NFR Gateway, which holds title to the properties at 126 Memorial

Editorial: State buying 31 Niagara Falls properties could spur new development

Editorial: State buying 31 Niagara Falls properties could spur new development

New York State’s completed purchase of 31 properties running through the center of Niagara Falls’ downtown tourism district is a game-changer, as the mayor said, and follows decades of decay. It is the state’s largest real estate deal in downtown Niagara Falls in a decade-and-a-half. USA Niagara Development Corp., the local arm of Empire State Development, paid more than

State purchase of 31 Niagara Falls properties 'a game changer,' mayor says

State purchase of 31 Niagara Falls properties 'a game changer,' mayor says

New York State this week completed its purchase of 31 properties that run through the center of Niagara Falls’ downtown tourism district. With the properties in hand, the state will try to sell them to others who can revive a chunk of the downtown core. It’s the state’s largest real estate deal in downtown Niagara Falls since the state

The $205 million Falls hotel that no one wants to talk about

The $205 million Falls hotel that no one wants to talk about

Niagara Falls Redevelopment has submitted a plan for a $205 million hotel in downtown Niagara Falls. Normally, city officials said, such a large project would be announced with plenty of hype. But in this case, the plans were simply dropped off at the city planning office on a Friday afternoon. “Usually, when somebody proposes a $200 million anything, there’s

Editorial: State should seize the opportunity to bring back the Turtle

Editorial: State should seize the opportunity to bring back the Turtle

While it would take money to acquire the Native American Center for the Living Arts, commonly known as the Turtle, vision will be required to restore the dream of a Native history and cultural center. The fact that it has been vacant for 22 years shows that breathing life back into this moribund building on what should be a

Watch Now: Related Video

Monkeypox: What we know about the virus as the WHO considers if the outbreak is an 'emergency'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News