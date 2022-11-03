Niagara Falls manufacturer planning to expand, add 45 jobs

A manufacturer of carbon and graphite advanced materials is planning a $6 million investment in its Niagara Falls plant that will more than double its workforce over the next two years.

Americarb Inc. is planning to buy and install new machinery and equipment as well as perform some building upgrades at its 6100 Niagara Falls Blvd. facility. The company plans to create 45 jobs and retain its existing 41 positions in Niagara Falls.

Empire State Development is providing up to $450,000 in Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits in exchange for the job commitments.

"The expansion into this state-of-the-art facility marks a continuation of Americarb's growth in New York State and is a pivotal milestone in taking our production of high-temperature composite materials to the next level," Americarb Controller Mark Rawls said.

Tom Spatorico, the plant's general manager, said various positions will be available, including general labor positions, engineers and wet lab technicians. Annual pay for the positions will run from $40,000 to $80,000, he added.

Americarb, which makes ultra-high- and high-temperature composite material that is used in commercial and defense applications, has seen rapid growth in two markets: fuel cell membranes for electrolyzers used in green hydrogen production, and in aerospace and defense, with the company's composite material used in hypersonic vehicles, strategic missile and space launch systems programs.

Americarb's ultra-high-strength composites can be used in applications exceeding 2,500 degrees Celsius.

The expansion will add more high-temperature furnaces, refrigerated cooling capacity and production equipment to the Niagara Falls plant. Americarb also plans to upgrade its cybersecurity measures.

"By making this significant investment in the Niagara Falls plant, Americarb has now renewed its commitment to our region and workforce, making the facility a key part of the next generation of innovation in the clean energy and defense sectors," Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said.

Americarb has been in Western New York for more than a decade, its presence starting in 2008 when it acquired the old SGL Carbon plant, which had closed in 2002.

Ohio firm plans to reopen Falls SGL Carbon plant An Ohio company plans to reopen the old SGL Carbon plant in Niagara Falls and create at least 50 new jobs, its owners told the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency Wednesday. The IDA board scheduled a public hearing for 4 p.m. Aug. 11 in Niagara Falls City Hall on the request from Ashland Advanced Materials for a property tax

President Matt Reineke said they got the plant operational in late 2009, with the company doing a lot of work for the solar industry before China started to dominate the solar cell market around 2013. Amid the solar downturn, Reineke said his company closed its Ashland, Ohio, plant in 2015 and consolidated operations into the Niagara Falls facility as the firm transitioned into other business areas.

"It's a great place to do business for us," he said. "One of the main competitive advantages we have there is access to hydropower. It's both low cost and green energy. That helps us out in being competitive in cost as well as in our green energy percentage of production."

And now, Reineke said, his business has room to grow, especially in the green hydrogen and aerospace and defense industries. Americarb anticipates it will complete its spending and hiring commitments by December 2024.

"We're super excited," he said. "We have tremendous opportunities in those areas right now, and we're moving as fast as we can."