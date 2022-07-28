Niagara Falls' Jacob's Ladder sold to Stairmaster maker, private equity firm

Niagara Falls fitness equipment maker Jacobs Ladder has been acquired by Core Health & Fitness, a private-equity backed company that owns brands like Stairmaster, Schwinn and Nautilus.

Jacobs Ladder is known for its high-intensity, low-impact cardio ladder-climbing machine, which was featured on TV show "The Biggest Loser" and is used by sports teams such as the Dallas Cowboys, as well as Navy Seals, Army Rangers and the FBI.

The acquisition will give Jacobs Ladder the funding and distribution it needs to scale its business, said Bob Palka, CEO of Jacobs Ladder.

“This is a momentous step for Jacobs Ladder, simultaneously granting us the support, investment, and distribution we need to dramatically scale our business and accelerate toward our mission in the fitness industry,” Palka said in a statement.

Palka could not be reached for further comment.

Paramax Corp., a Williamsville-based merger and acquisition advisory firm, worked with Jacobs Ladder on the deal.

CORE Health is a portfolio company of New York City- and Connecticut-based private equity firm Gainline Capital Parters.

Gainline often partners with niche manufacturers like Jacobs Ladder to drive growth.