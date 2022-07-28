 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Niagara Falls' Jacob's Ladder sold to Stairmaster maker, private equity firm

  • Updated
  • 0
302746

Jacob’s Ladder exercise machine.
Support this work for $1 a month

Niagara Falls fitness equipment maker Jacobs Ladder has been acquired by Core Health & Fitness, a private-equity backed company that owns brands like Stairmaster, Schwinn and Nautilus.

Jacobs Ladder is known for its high-intensity, low-impact cardio ladder-climbing machine, which was featured on TV show "The Biggest Loser" and is used by sports teams such as the Dallas Cowboys, as well as Navy Seals, Army Rangers and the FBI.

The acquisition will give Jacobs Ladder the funding and distribution it needs to scale its business, said Bob Palka, CEO of Jacobs Ladder.

“This is a momentous step for Jacobs Ladder, simultaneously granting us the support, investment, and distribution we need to dramatically scale our business and accelerate toward our mission in the fitness industry,” Palka said in a statement.

Palka could not be reached for further comment.

People are also reading…

Paramax Corp., a Williamsville-based merger and acquisition advisory firm, worked with Jacobs Ladder on the deal.

CORE Health is a portfolio company of New York City- and Connecticut-based private equity firm Gainline Capital Parters.

Gainline often partners with niche manufacturers like Jacobs Ladder to drive growth.

0 Comments

Tags

Buffalo Next

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

State grant awarded to Wheatfield fitness equipment maker

WHEATFIELD – Jacobs Ladder, a fitness equipment manufacturer that recently moved to a new plant in Wheatfield, has been awarded $100,000 by a state agency. It’s the latest incentive for the company’s move from the Wurlitzer Industrial Park in North Tonawanda to the former Motorad plant on Walmore Road. Jacobs Ladder in December received a 15-year tax break, worth

Watch Now: Related Video

Fed's Powell Says US Is Not Currently in Recession

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News