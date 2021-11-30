Niagara Falls hospital updates visitation rules amid Covid-19 surge

Another Western New York hospital has revised its patient visitation policy amid a surge in Covid-19 cases across the region.

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center on Tuesday announced several changes to its policy, including: Visiting hours in the acute care areas – the intensive care unit, medical-surgical units, labor and delivery and telemetry – will be from noon to 4 p.m. daily.

In the operating room, however, those hours do not apply, and one visitor is allowed to stay with the patient, but proof of vaccination is required. Visitation on the behavioral health unit will be from 1 to 2 p.m.

Other changes:

• One designated inpatient visitor is permitted at a time. The patient or their legal representative will determine the designated essential support person who can visit the hospital.

• Visitors must be at least 12 years old.

• All visitors accompanying a patient for a service or visiting an inpatient will be required to provide proof of vaccination, via the NYS Excelsior Pass app or Covid-19 vaccination card. Exceptions may be made for end-of-life situations.