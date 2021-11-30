Niagara Falls hospital updates visitation rules amid Covid-19 surge

Another Western New York hospital has revised its patient visitation policy amid a surge in Covid-19 cases across the region.
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center on Tuesday announced several changes to its policy, including: Visiting hours in the acute care areas – the intensive care unit, medical-surgical units, labor and delivery and telemetry – will be from noon to 4 p.m. daily.
In the operating room, however, those hours do not apply, and one visitor is allowed to stay with the patient, but proof of vaccination is required. Visitation on the behavioral health unit will be from 1 to 2 p.m.
Other changes:
• One designated inpatient visitor is permitted at a time. The patient or their legal representative will determine the designated essential support person who can visit the hospital.
• Visitors must be at least 12 years old.
• All visitors accompanying a patient for a service or visiting an inpatient will be required to provide proof of vaccination, via the NYS Excelsior Pass app or Covid-19 vaccination card. Exceptions may be made for end-of-life situations.
"The updated policy will be reviewed regularly and will remain in effect until further notice," the hospital said.
Niagara Falls Memorial is just the latest area hospital to change its visitation policy.
Visiting hours at Catholic Health System hospitals, starting Wednesday, will be from noon to 6 p.m. daily. Erie County Medical Center also returned to a more restrictive patient visitation policy that began Monday, limiting patients to one visitor per day during a six-hour visitation window.
Catholic Health System late Monday announced non-Covid patients in its hospitals will be limited to one visitor at a time during reduced hours, beginning Wednesday.
At Niagara Falls Memorial, after-hours visitation may be permitted in the case of labor and delivery, pediatric patients, emergency room visitation, patients with special needs or patients for whom a support person has been determined to be medically essential to their care.
All visitors must wear a face covering at all times and will not be allowed to see a patient with an active Covid-19 diagnosis. Any visitors showing signs and symptoms of an illness will not be permitted to visit.
