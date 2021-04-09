Niagara Falls furniture store will close – or change hands – after 68 years

Scott Furniture and Interiors, a family-owned home furnishings store at 4419 Military Road in Niagara Falls, will close.
President Mark Bullock, who took over the business from his uncle Howard Scott in 1978, will retire. He plans to keep the store operating until November.
The property has been listed for sale at $375,000, with the option of retaining the store's brand and inventory.
Howard Scott opened Scott Furniture at the Military Road site in 1953. The store sells home and office furniture, as well as home accents such as rugs and lamps.
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Samantha Christmann
News Business Reporter and Columnist
I grew up the daughter of a steelworker in North Tonawanda. I've been a business reporter for The News since 2008 and write the Discount Diva column, which appears in every Sunday's paper.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.