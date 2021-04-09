 Skip to main content
Niagara Falls furniture store will close – or change hands – after 68 years
Niagara Falls furniture store will close – or change hands – after 68 years

Scott Furniture

Scott Furniture, via Google Maps

 Samantha Christmann

Scott Furniture and Interiors, a family-owned home furnishings store at 4419 Military Road in Niagara Falls, will close.

President Mark Bullock, who took over the business from his uncle Howard Scott in 1978, will retire. He plans to keep the store operating until November.

The property has been listed for sale at $375,000, with the option of retaining the store's brand and inventory.

Howard Scott opened Scott Furniture at the Military Road site in 1953. The store sells home and office furniture, as well as home accents such as rugs and lamps.

