Niagara Falls demolition firm to turn Buffalo's vacant Pierce & Stevens site into warehouse

A Niagara Falls demolition company that has been expanding its work in Buffalo plans to invest $10 million in a new Buffalo operations base along an industrial stretch of Ohio Street near the Outer Harbor.

Sam DeFranks’ Apollo Dismantling Services, which owns 670-710 Ohio, wants to construct more than 90,000 square feet of warehouse space on the triangular industrial property immediately south of Rigidized Metals Corp., where the CSX rail tracks meet Ohio just before the rail yard.

The property was originally owned and operated by Pratt & Lambert United’s Pierce & Stevens Chemical Corp. until the subsidiary was acquired by Sovereign Specialty Chemicals, which in turn was later bought in 2004 by Germany’s Henkel Corp.

The 6.35-acre site currently has 142,915 square feet of existing buildings, constructed in 1950, with eight loading docks and three overhead doors.

Plans by Silvestri Architects and Carmina Wood Morris PC call for a 27,500-square-foot pre-fabricated metal-panel-and-concrete-block warehouse at the southern tip of the property, plus two additions of 20,000 square feet and 45,000 square feet. Those would be built onto the existing two-story brick-and-concrete-block structure on the northern end of the property.