Niagara County self-storage facility acquired by Amherst couple

An Amherst couple who own Seneca Plumbing and Heating in Buffalo have purchased a self-storage facility in Niagara County, adding to holdings that also include apartment buildings and strip plazas in the region.

Alan and Linda Linsky, through Skylin Storage, bought 3.2 acres of storage property at 3502 Saunders Settlement Road in Cambria, for $860,000. The property had been owned by Teetos Self Storage.

The facility includes 38 indoor storage spaces and 66 large outdoor areas for campers, recreational vehicles, trailers and boats. The Linskys – who have been real estate investors for over 50 years – said they planned to expand indoor and outdoor facilities to make the complex one of the largest in the area. It will be managed by their grandson, Max Linsky, a Niagara University student majoring in business.