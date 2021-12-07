 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Niagara County self-storage facility acquired by Amherst couple
0 comments

Niagara County self-storage facility acquired by Amherst couple

Support this work for $1 a month

An Amherst couple who own Seneca Plumbing and Heating in Buffalo have purchased a self-storage facility in Niagara County, adding to holdings that also include apartment buildings and strip plazas in the region.

Alan and Linda Linsky, through Skylin Storage, bought 3.2 acres of storage property at 3502 Saunders Settlement Road in Cambria, for $860,000. The property had been owned by Teetos Self Storage.

The facility includes 38 indoor storage spaces and 66 large outdoor areas for campers, recreational vehicles, trailers and boats. The Linskys – who have been real estate investors for over 50 years – said they planned to expand indoor and outdoor facilities to make the complex one of the largest in the area. It will be managed by their grandson, Max Linsky, a Niagara University student majoring in business.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. hiring slows in November, jobless rate dives

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Latest Headlines

Seneca Plumbing in Kaisertown; Shift in focus cuts space needs

  • Updated

A longtime downtown Buffalo heating and plumbing supply business has moved east to the city’s Kaisertown area, setting up shop near the border with Cheektowaga in much smaller space. Seneca Plumbing & Heating Supply Co. relocated its store from 192 Seneca St., at the corner of Michigan Avenue, to 454 Dingens Street in early July. The family-owned company sold

Latest Headlines

Change in plan leads to sale of land

  • Updated

The president of a newly public biotechnology company has sold the land for a 75-lot patio home development to Natale Development, giving up his original intention of developing the project himself. Henry Sicignano III sold 22 acres of vacant land at 196 and 214 Casey Road, on the north side of the street, to Natale for $1.655 million. Angelo

Latest Headlines

Don't drain your wallet With the right tools and some expert advice, homeowners can save a bundle doing plumbing jobs themselves

  • Updated

Joe Gawron came into Seneca Plumbing and Heating Supply Co. armed with a sheet torn from a plumbing magazine, an illustration and his old valve. He had encountered a problem trying to install a new shut-off valve for his house in Hamburg. And since Gawron, 55, had successfully taken on other plumbing projects with guidance from the staff at

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News