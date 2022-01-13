 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Niagara County IDA says Monroe County counts as 'local labor'
Niagara County Industrial Development Agency

The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency office in Wheatfield.

 Buffalo News file photo

Workers from Monroe County now will count as "local labor" for projects aided by the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency.

The NCIDA on Wednesday amended its local labor policy, which requires 90% of the construction workers on an assisted project to hail from local counties.

Until Wednesday, those counties were Niagara, Erie, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus. Now, Monroe has been added.

NCIDA Executive Director Susan C. Langdon said Brent Industries, which received tax breaks last May for a new $12.6 million plant in Middleport, at the eastern edge of Niagara County, inquired about revising the policy.

"We'd been talking about it for some time," Langdon said.

The only vote against the change came from NCIDA board member Scott Brydges, business manager of Iron Workers Local 9. "I don't like seeing our radius get too large," he said.

The Erie County IDA's local labor policy does not include Monroe County, and Monroe County's policy does not include Niagara County.

