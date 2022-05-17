Niagara County developer plans City of Tonawanda industrial park, with tax breaks

A Niagara County contractor-turned-developer wants to capitalize on the strong demand for more manufacturing and warehouse space in the region by constructing a new industrial business park in the City of Tonawanda – with tax breaks.

Joseph Paolini, who owns Paolini Enterprises Inc. in Sanborn, is proposing to construct five new buildings on a 4-acre site at the corner of Gibson Street and Hackett Drive, which he will lease to small light manufacturers and distribution companies. That's a portion of the 42-acre former Spaulding Fibre plant, which closed 30 years ago after operating since 1912.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

Paolini said he is particularly targeting the need for smaller facilities and projects an average of 20 to 35 tenants in total, depending on their specific needs. His $2.055 million Spaulding Business Park project envisions each building will contain 9,152 square feet, for a total of 45,760 square feet of space – divided evenly between industrial production and warehouse.

The project is the latest effort by developers to address a severe shortage of industrial space in the region, where less than 2% of the existing warehouse and manufacturing space is available for lease. That's posing a major challenge to economic development officials, and a threat to their efforts to both maintain existing companies and lure new ones.

"We have interest from tenants in Erie County all the time for our other two parks," Paolini said. "There's not a lot of this type of facility out there for the smaller manufacturer, the small business person that has an online business but needs warehouse space. That's who it's mostly targeted to."

To support the project, Paolini is seeking a package of sales, mortgage recording and property tax breaks from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency, totaling at least $110,000.

The ECIDA will hold a public hearing on the proposal 10:30 a.m. May 31 in Tonawanda, and its board is expected to vote on the proposal in June. The hearing will be livestreamed, and public comments will be accepted until 4 p.m. June 21.

Paolini, who started his business as a landscape design and installation firm in 1994, operates a full-service general contractor and property maintenance company, but has also expanded into commercial development. He already owns the 10,200-square-foot Niagara Business Park complex in Wheatfield and the Bulldog Business Park in Sanborn, with three 4,000-square-foot buildings on formerly vacant land.

He also manages – but does not own – several Dunkin' Donuts restaurants in Erie and Niagara counties, as well as the 210,000-square-foot Mid-City Plaza in North Tonawanda.

Both of his business parks are fully leased, with tenant waiting lists, and they cater to the same businesses as the proposed new development. Paolini noted in his application to the ECIDA that there are "no other developers building small facilities" for manufacturers that need 1,000 to 5,000 square feet of space.

With that in mind, Paolini purchased the property in Tonawanda from the city for $120,000. The flat-lying land was formerly occupied by a factory that was torn down more than a decade ago, but it's been vacant since then. It's already zoned for light-industrial development, and Paolini submitted site plans to the city for his project.

If approved, Paolini said he expects to start work in July and to finish the project in two to three phases, with each phase containing 10,000 to 20,000 square feet. The first tenants will take occupancy in May 2023, with final completion by July 2025. According to his application, he expects the project will create at least 20 full-time jobs within two years, with a payroll of nearly $1 million.

In his application, Paolini wrote that the incentives are not needed to prevent a relocation, but he insisted that "without the agency's financial assistance, this project would not be possible" due to rising costs of materials and labor, new building codes and the lack of any signed leases. However, he noted that "tenants have been identified and are awaiting final construction details."

Buffalo Next Must-read local business coverage that exposes the trends, connects the dots and contextualizes the impact to Buffalo's economy. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.