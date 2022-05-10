 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Niacet pursues $49 million expansion project in Niagara Falls

The Niacet Corp. plant in Niagara Falls.

 Derek Gee/News file photo
Less than a year after it was acquired by an Irish conglomerate, Niacet Corp. is undertaking a $48.8 million expansion at its Niagara Falls manufacturing plant that could see the food-additive company implement a new production process and add one or even two new buildings to its campus.

But it's counting on nearly $2 million in sales and property tax breaks from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency to make it work.

Niacet – which makes organic salts for food, drug and feed companies – wants to increase production of a particular additive, while introducing a new proprietary liquid drying technology called NxDT that will help it to more efficiently produce acetate and propionate salt preservatives.

According to a project summary from the NCIDA, those salts would be coated or blended with acids, oils and anti-caking agents to bolster their "inherent preservative qualities."

To accommodate the new production line, the company is proposing to construct a new 25,000 to 35,000 square-foot building at its campus at 400 47th St., at Niagara Falls Boulevard. If the technology works – and depending on how much "local support" the project receives – the company might pursue a second phase involving a "similar investment and scope," NCIDA staff said.

It also expects to add 51 full-time jobs, paying an average salary of $70,960, while retaining its current workforce of 102. Those positions would include operators, engineers, mechanics, production managers, lab technicians and material handlers.

The NCIDA Board will consider the application on Wednesday.

This is the latest expansion by Niacet, a growing manufacturer with plants in Niagara Falls and The Netherlands, that was acquired last June by Ireland-based Kerry Group for $1 billion. Kerry Group, which bought out a private-equity firm and Niacet CEO Kelly A. Brannen, is a global food and nutrition company, with businesses in dairy, beverage and prepared foods. It wanted Niacet's preservatives for bakery, meat and drug products.

LOCAL LEWIS NIACET3

Kelly Brannen of Niacet. 

The company was approved last year for a $13.25 million project to add 3,500 square feet of space on the south end of its 19-acre property for a new production line for anhydrous hydrogen chloride, a chemical that is used in the semiconductor, pharmaceutical and technical industries.

As part of that project, the NCIDA last June awarded a package of $1.2 million in tax breaks over 15 years. The company agreed to create eight new jobs. However, the project was delayed by the Covid pandemic, so the agency board will consider extending that incentive package for another year to give the company more time.

Now, Niacet – which already has 18 buildings totaling 125,000 square feet, dating as far back as 1920 – would construct a significant addition to its operations that could ultimately increase its space by more than half to house production machinery and additional storage tanks.

The entire cost would be covered by the company, according to its application, but it's seeking $1.61 million in sales tax breaks over three years on fixtures, equipment and facility construction, plus $305,666 in property tax breaks over 15 years. It claims that the project would not be "financially viable" without the incentives.

"Local incentives such as property tax abatements and sales and use tax exemptions can help the economics of the project, therefore leading the Company's Board of Directors to approve this project to move forward in Niagara Falls," the company wrote.

In other action, the board will also consider:

  • A request to allow the new owner of the Eleanor Apartments in Niagara Falls to retain a package of tax breaks previously awarded in 2019 to Gary Aminov, who bought and renovated the vacant apartment building at 704 8th St. Constructed in 1925, it has been vacant for several years when Aminov acquired it for a $2.285 million rehab into 25 new market-rate apartments in the city’s downtown. The NCIDA awarded him $304,810 in property, sales and mortgage recording tax breaks over 15 years.
  • A Covid relief loan for working capital from the Small Business Grant Fund for T’s YOU-nique Hair & Beauty LLC at 1313 Main St. in Niagara Falls. The salon opened in March 2020, just as the pandemic hit, and was closed for four months after its grand opening.
  • New solar project and local labor policies.
