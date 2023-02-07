Western New York may not be a hub of semiconductor manufacturing, but Niagara Falls could still benefit in a big way from the industry's growth because one of its manufacturers plays a key role in the production process

Niacet Corp., which makes a specialized gas that is needed to make semiconductor wafers and crystals, plans to invest $121 million to expand and renovate portions of its 19-acre campus at 400 47th St.

That will enable the century-old company to meet the growing demand for its core product in both defense and commercial applications, while keeping that manufacturing within the United States. Otherwise, the demand could be met by foreign competitors.

That's why it is asking the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency for $5 million in sales tax breaks over two years, and a 15-year property tax abatement that will save it $611,332. And the NCIDA – which will review the project on Wednesday and vote on the request next month – says the project could generate total benefits of $224.3 million for New York state and Western New York.

Niacet, whose Niagara Falls operation dates back to 1924, is a specialty chemical maker that produces ultra-high-purity anhydrous hydrogen chloride. That's a colorless, corrosive, toxic and nonflammable gas that is used to create layered "epitaxial" semiconductor wafers and to etch semiconductor crystals.

It is a critical piece of the manufacturing process for semiconductors, so an increased supply of the gas will be needed as the federal government works to expand domestic manufacturing of the sophisticated technology under the CHIPS Act, the company wrote in its application to the NCIDA. Niacet, which also has a manufacturing plant in Tiel, Netherlands, is one of three global companies that make the gas, but the only one in the Americas.

The global specialty chemical maker – which was acquired 18 months ago by Ireland's Kerry Group – is proposing to construct a 25,000-square-foot administration building and renovate 16,900 square feet of existing space in two buildings. The renovations will include 12,300 square feet in its Building 108 and 4,600 square feet in Building 107.

Those are among 18 buildings on the campus with 125,000 square feet of space in all. Niacet employs 102 locally, but the expansion – dubbed Project Jericho – would add 37 jobs paying an average of $90,000 annually, as operators, engineers, chemists, mechanics, electricians, material handlers and production managers.

The company said it would consider the total capital costs, the possibility of future growth and the availability of government incentives as it evaluates whether to proceed. It said the project is not viable without NCIDA assistance, because that's a "key component of our efforts to also seek further funding from the federal government."

The project is the latest expansion by Niacet, whose products also include organic salts for food, drug and feed companies.

Last year, it received $2 million in sales and property tax breaks from the NCIDA for a $48.8 million project to construct a 25,000 to 35,000-square-foot building to increase production of an additive, while introducing a new proprietary liquid drying technology to more efficiently produce salt preservatives.