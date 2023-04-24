At Just Breathe in Binghamton, Western New York's closest licensed cannabis dispensary, customers pay about $60 for one-eighth of an ounce of Wedding Cake cannabis flower, including 13% tax and a percentage for every milligram of THC.

At unlicensed shops in Buffalo, the going rate for one-eighth ounce of Wedding Cake flower is about $40, and no tax is collected.

The difference? The Binghamton dispensary is part of New York's new, but heavily regulated and taxed legal cannabis program.

Unlicensed shops are not – and that's a big issue looming over the state's efforts to legalize cannabis and turn it into a big source of new tax revenue.

Unlicensed cannabis retailers have been operating illicitly for years, with law enforcement reluctant to use their resources to crack down on them at the expense of other enforcement activities. The illicit stores already have locations and customers, at a time when the first legal shop in Buffalo is still getting ready to open.

Cannabis at unlicensed shops isn't just less expensive. Because they don't abide by the state's strict regulations, they offer discounts and deals not allowed by law, offer whatever flavors and packaging they can dream up, and – if a common criticism is to be believed – have more sought-after quality of cannabis strains.

It's unclear whether the two will be able to coexist side by side, especially with such a wide price disparity. Legal cannabis store operators wonder how they can compete with unlicensed operators who don't have to follow the same stringent rules they face – and can charge less by dodging the taxes imposed on legal sales.

Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary applicant David Nicponski expressed concern about illicit shops at the Office of Cannabis Management Control Board meeting earlier this month.

"Licensees are at a huge disadvantage to them since we'll have to pay licensing costs, union wages, taxes, et cetera," he said. "Unlicensed stores will be able to avoid all of these."

For the common consumer, obeying the law and getting government-tested-and-approved product might be enough to draw them to licensed dispensaries.

But for people who have been doing business with cannabis dealers in the shadows for years, choosing an unlicensed dispensary over a licensed one may be a no-brainer. It's cheaper and more plentiful.

When licensed cannabis dispensaries finally open in Western New York, they'll face the same competition.

It's an untenable position if legal cannabis is going to succeed in New York, experts said.

"Everybody agrees you need to regulate this product, just like we regulate things like alcohol and tobacco, and we regulate lots of things that people consume," said Patrick Hines, a partner at Hodgson Russ and co-leader of its Hemp and Medical Cannabis Practice. "There's got to be some ability to enforce that, and some negative consequence for a failure to comply with the law."

But the conundrum is how to enforce it effectively. How will New York State do what has been impossible elsewhere?

The recent case of Green Vision Wellness in Cheektowaga is a prime example.

Cheektowaga police raided the shop last month, arresting Nicholas Hooper of Rochester and charging him with unlawful sale of cannabis or concentrated cannabis – a violation.

Erie County DA lets pot sticker shops be, even as other authorities crack down Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said that, as much as he believes marijuana gifting is a "sham," he doesn't consider it a crime and he won't expend his office's resources pursuing these cases.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

But Erie County District Attorney John Flynn declined to prosecute the charge, saying the shop's practice of "gifting" cannabis with the purchase of a sticker successfully exploits a legal loophole.

Illicit competition has been a problem for licensed cannabis retailers in every state that has them. In California, the competition is so tough – and its $6 billion black market so difficult to squash – that even its biggest and deepest pocketed legal retailers are leaving the state.

New York State is banking on legislation introduced by Gov. Kathy Hochul last month, which targets illicit shops. It would put in place hefty fines, and give increased enforcement authority to the Office of Cannabis Management and the Department of Taxation and Finance. Violations would lead to $200,000 for illicit cannabis plants or products and allow the OCM to fine businesses $10,000 per day in illegal operation.

"The continued existence of illegal dispensaries is unacceptable and we need additional enforcement tools to protect New Yorkers from dangerous products and support our equity initiatives," Hochul said when the bill was announced.

The City of Buffalo introduced its own legislation Tuesday to require licensing and registry of all tobacco, hookah, vaping and cannabis establishments. The proposed rules also give the Department of Permits and Inspection Services the ability to levy fines against those that are unlicensed or do not meet its regulations.

The department said it would start by educating unlicensed shops and giving them the opportunity to do the right thing on its own, before levying fines to bad actors.

"There's going to be focused enforcement tools for bad actors, so if someone is selling cannabis products without a license from the OCM, we encourage them to stop now," said Cathy Amdur, the department's commissioner. "There will be enforcement tools to focus on those situations."

Regulations are still being written, but fines for operating without a license are likely to garner $1,000 to $2,000 apiece. The Department of Permits and Inspections said it responds to 20,000 complaints a year and will shift its manpower to focus on cannabis violations. The plan will require Common Council approval.

Aaron Van Camp, one of Western New York's first Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licensees, hopes to open his shop next month. He knows he will be sorely outnumbered by unlicensed shops, but said he bears no ill will against them, having been an illegal dealer himself in the past. But he thinks the city's legislation would have its intended effect.

"They're hitting them where it hurts – in the pocket," he said.

Details are scarce as to how the new type of enforcement would actually work. But rather than deterring operators, black market shops may consider fines just another business expense in a very lucrative market. That has been the case in New York City, which stepped up raids when licensed shops began to open there recently. Raids are likely to increase in Western New York as more licensed shops come online here as well, Hines guesses.

"They get raided in the morning and they're open again the same day," said Paula Collins, a New York City tax attorney who counts unlicensed shop owners among her clients, including in Buffalo.

Unlicensed cannabis stores make a "staggering" amount of money in sales, she said.

It's so lucrative, in fact, that she has suggested letting illicit shops convert to legitimacy by registering with the state, putting regulations in place and paying hefty fees. Her philosophy is, you can't beat them, so let them join.

"My opinion is if you want more people participating in the regulated industry, then you need to find a way to bring more people into regulation," Collins said.

Prohibition has proven failure in every other state, so rather than playing a losing game of whack-a-mole, Collins said it makes more sense to provide a path to legitimacy for those who want to go legit – and most want to, she said.

"What we really need to do is look at what's working and, by golly, these smoke shops are working. They are ringing up the sales right and left," she said. "Why then aren't we finding a way to capture that sales tax revenue?"

Instead, the Office of Cannabis Management has embarked on a "Why Buy Legal" awareness campaign targeted at educating consumers about the differences in dispensaries and why shopping at licensed ones matters.

Thomas Szulist, a licensed grower and owner of Singer Farm Naturals understands the temptation to work around the state, since the rollout has been so slow. When a lawsuit held up sales in Western New York, he was left with thousands of pounds of cannabis and no place to sell it.

"I could have taken my crop and sold it to the reservation but what for? The whole industry is just starting," he said. "You have an opportunity to be in on the ground floor of a multibillion-dollar industry and you blew it because you jumped the gun?"