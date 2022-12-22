Next phase of Northland campus development is moving forward

The development agency responsible for the redevelopment of the Northland Corridor is moving into the next stage of the mammoth project, as it seeks a project manager for two more buildings and an electrical micro-grid.

The Buffalo Urban Development Corp. has issued a request for proposals for architectural and engineering consulting, project inspection services and grant administration for the third phase of the redevelopment of the industrial portion of the Grider neighborhood into a light manufacturing, technology and training hub.

The new phase will include four major Northland components:

Renovation of a 44,000-square-foot industrial building at 541 E. Delavan Ave., to prepare it for one or more future tenants. This piece includes environmental testing, remediation and site work for what is now essentially a steel structure. The project will include installation of infrastructure for stormwater management, a rooftop solar system and a battery storage system.

Renovation of the 10,000-square-foot rear industrial "B" building at 612 Northland Ave., for one or two tenants. That's behind the "A" building that was previously renovated and housed the Albright-Knox Art Gallery's temporary Northland exhibition center during construction of the Buffalo AKG Art Museum on Elmwood Avenue.

Implementation of a clean-energy microgrid at Northland, including expanding an existing electrical substation with a 3.5-megawatt transformer and feeder line. It would also incorporate clean-energy generation and battery storage, and would create a rooftop solar array system on 631 and 683 Northland and on 541 E. Delavan Ave., with integration into the Northland Workforce Training Center.

Construction or reconstruction of two parking lots with 120 spaces, at 741 Northland and the "South Lot" next to 683 Northland.

Ten firms attended a pre-proposal information meeting held on Dec. 12, and final proposals are due Jan. 17. Funding will come from the Economic Development Administration's Build Back Better Challenge grant, Empire State Development Corp., National Grid and other sources. The project is expected to last 43 months, including eight to 12 months of design.

This is the latest step in an eight-year effort by the city and state to transform 50 acres of vacant or underused land and over 700,000-square-feet of industrial facilities along the former Northland Beltline into a campus for advanced manufacturing and workforce training, with a focus on raising up the surrounding impoverished neighborhoods. BUDC has taken the lead on the initiative, with state and city funding.

Previous phases focused on the transformation of 120,000 square feet of space at 683 Northland Ave. – now Northland Central – into the Northland Workforce Training Center and another 115,000 square feet into office and manufacturing space for Buffalo Manufacturing Works, Insyte Consulting, SmartCharge, ReTech Systems, Garwood Medical and Rodriguez Construction Group.

The first phase also included demolition of the former Houdaille plant and renovation of the 612-A building. The second phase focused on streetscape improvements, traffic flow, pedestrian improvements and a new public park at 577 Northland.