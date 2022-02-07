 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Newest Elmwood Avenue project is music to developer's ears
top story

Architect and developer C. Jake Schneider has completed his latest real estate tuneup, transforming the former Community Music School on Elmwood Avenue into a mixed-use residential project that will host about two dozen new tenants.

The project, which began in late 2020, amid the pandemic, includes both old and new construction. Schneider took the original building and nearly doubled it with a new three-story sister building on the school's former parking lot.

Construction on the $5.5 million adaptive-reuse project – Schneider's first in the Elmwood Village – began in late 2020 and just wrapped up.

“We certainly faced some challenges due to the pandemic,” said Schneider, president of Schneider Development Services. “A lot of the material we needed took longer to arrive than expected. A lot of our subcontractors had labor issues to deal with. And the cost of everything went up.”

Located at 415 Elmwood, the Musical Suites includes 22 apartments and 1,500 square feet of professional office space, in a 25,000-square-foot complex south of Bryant Street.

Musical Suites.1

A view inside Musical Suites at 415 Elmwood Ave.

That's 300 feet away from the new five-story mixed-use building at 451 Elmwood and around the corner from the former Women & Children's Hospital of Buffalo campus, both of which are part of the Elmwood Crossing redevelopment by Nick Sinatra and William Paladino.

The units range in size from 700 to 850 square feet, with rents of $1,320 to $1,620 per month. Five units have already been leased, and residential tenants are starting to move in.

Musical Suites.2

A look inside a living area at Musical Suites at 415 Elmwood Ave.

Schneider Development also plans to unveil musical-themed artwork for the residents and community to enjoy, in another nod to the building's history.

Musical Suites.3

A bedroom at Musical Suites at 415 Elmwood Ave.

“We’re working on something nice that will add an artistic component to the building and to the street,” said Schneider.

Related to this story

Developer plans Musical Suites for former music school building
Local News

Developer plans Musical Suites for former music school building

  • Updated

Developer Jake Schneider is hoping to make some sweet music with his newest apartment venture. Three months after buying the Community Music School in the Elmwood Village, Schneider is fine-tuning plans to convert the three-story building into the Musical Suites. The developer wants to renovate the 14,000-square-foot structure at 415 Elmwood Ave., while constructing a 10,000-square-foot addition with two

Three Elmwood Village projects seek Planning Board approval
Local News

Three Elmwood Village projects seek Planning Board approval

  • Updated

The second effort by a developer in recent years to construct a four-story apartment and retail building near Elmwood and Potomac avenues in Buffalo is poised for city review – one of three new Elmwood Village projects that the Buffalo Planning Board will consider Monday, following public hearings. Whitesand Family LP – a family partnership led by Don White

Schneider gets go-ahead from Planning Board for Musical Suites
Business Local

Schneider gets go-ahead from Planning Board for Musical Suites

  • Updated

Jake Schneider’s plan to convert the former Community Music School building into the 22-unit Musical Suites apartment project won city Planning Board approval Monday night, after demonstrating that he had done everything possible to work with neighbors whose century-old carriage house is close to the property line on their parcel. Schneider plans to convert the existing three-story historic building

$6M awarded by state in latest round from Better Buffalo Fund
Local News

$6M awarded by state in latest round from Better Buffalo Fund

  • Updated

The former home of Record Theatre on Main Street in Buffalo is now part of a project called the Monroe, where market-rate apartments and small retail shops are planned. The goal of keeping rent affordable for tenants and business owners got a big boost Wednesday as the project was one of several Buffalo initiatives that received financial awards via

Ellicott Development plans for charter school in former South Buffalo church
Local News

Ellicott Development plans for charter school in former South Buffalo church

  • Updated

After a century of serving parishioners, the former St. Valentine’s Roman Catholic Church building in South Buffalo could be serving charter school students instead. Ellicott Development Co., which bought the historic two-story building 11 years ago, is working with a new charter school group on a plan to reuse the church at 528 South Park Ave. Details are still

