Newest Elmwood Avenue project is music to developer's ears

Architect and developer C. Jake Schneider has completed his latest real estate tuneup, transforming the former Community Music School on Elmwood Avenue into a mixed-use residential project that will host about two dozen new tenants.

The project, which began in late 2020, amid the pandemic, includes both old and new construction. Schneider took the original building and nearly doubled it with a new three-story sister building on the school's former parking lot.

Construction on the $5.5 million adaptive-reuse project – Schneider's first in the Elmwood Village – began in late 2020 and just wrapped up.

“We certainly faced some challenges due to the pandemic,” said Schneider, president of Schneider Development Services. “A lot of the material we needed took longer to arrive than expected. A lot of our subcontractors had labor issues to deal with. And the cost of everything went up.”

Located at 415 Elmwood, the Musical Suites includes 22 apartments and 1,500 square feet of professional office space, in a 25,000-square-foot complex south of Bryant Street.

